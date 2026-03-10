Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami engaged with Agniveer cadets, sharing his army-inspired discipline. He highlighted the state's 10% job reservation for Agniveers and explained the 'Dhakad Dhami' moniker, citing tough state decisions.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with cadets who are set to join the armed forces as Agniveers. During the interaction in Bhararisain on Tuesday, the Chief Minister answered questions from the cadets.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Dhami Engages in Q&A with Cadets

According to a release, during the discussion, Shankar Singh Rana asked the Chief Minister whether, being the son of a soldier and having closely observed the life and activities of soldiers, he had ever considered joining the Army.

On Army Life and Public Service

In response, the Chief Minister said that serving in the armed forces is considered one of the most honourable forms of service. He added that he tries to live his life with the same discipline and dedication as a soldier. Having spent time with his father, he had closely witnessed the discipline and sense of duty in the Army. He said that just as soldiers perform their duties with commitment and dedication, he too strives to serve the people of Uttarakhand with the same spirit as the state's "chief servant."

On Balancing State Duties and Family

Himanshu Rautela asked how he manages to give time to his family while holding the responsibility of leading the state. The Chief Minister replied that when a person becomes active in political and social life, responsibilities increase significantly. As the chief servant of the state, he considers all the people of the state as his family and every village as his own.

Future Prospects for Agniveers

OP Kandari asked what arrangements the government is making for the employment of Agniveers after they complete their service and return. The Chief Minister said that the state government has provided 10 per cent horizontal reservation for Agniveers in uniformed services. In addition, the central government is also creating opportunities for Agniveers in various sectors. He emphasised that ensuring the future security of every Agniveer is the government's responsibility.

The 'Dhakad Dhami' Moniker Explained

Ritesh Panwar asked why the Chief Minister is popularly known as "Dhakad Dhami." In response, he said that a public representative should always remain humble and courteous with the people. However, in matters concerning public interest and the state's welfare, tough and courageous decisions sometimes have to be taken. He noted that Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code. The state has also enforced a strict anti-copying law and an anti-riot law. Over the past four years, the government has taken several historic decisions in the interest of the state and in line with public expectations.

Secret Behind the Smile

Aman Semwal asked about the secret behind the Chief Minister's constant smile. He replied that he draws energy and inspiration from the blessings of the people of the state. He added that the government is continuously working for the overall development of Uttarakhand in line with public expectations, and today the state is emerging as a leader in several sectors across the country.

Commitment to State and Soldiers

As per a release, the Chief Minister said that the government is working with full determination and commitment to accelerate the state's development in accordance with public sentiments.

Addressing Agniveers and ex-servicemen on the occasion, he said that Indian soldiers serve the nation in extremely difficult conditions in the border and high Himalayan regions. One of the unique characteristics of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is that almost every family has a member serving in the armed forces or paramilitary forces.

The Chief Minister also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Army is rapidly moving towards self-reliance. India's defence exports are continuously increasing, and the Indian Army has established itself as a strong and capable force globally. Continuous modernisation is also being carried out in the armed forces.

He added that the state government has taken several important decisions in the interest of soldiers and ex-servicemen, and a grand Sainya Dham is being constructed in Dehradun. (ANI)