A delivery boy lost his life after being hit by a speeding car in West Delhi's Subhash Nagar early on Saturday. The incident occurred around 3 am. Delhi Police have taken the accused into custody and seized the car. An investigation is underway.

Accused Arrested, Investigation Underway

Police have taken the accused into custody and seized the car, as per Delhi Police. Further investigation is underway.

Recent Similar Incident in Dwarka

This comes after the recent incident that took place near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka South, where a man was killed in a road accident after a car allegedly driven by a juvenile without a licence collided with his motorcycle.