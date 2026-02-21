- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather Update: Heavy rains are expected in Andhra Pradesh for the next four days. The APSDMA warns that some areas may see rainfall from 15 to 65 millimeters
17
Image Credit : Pixabay
Another low pressure in the Bay of Bengal
Changing weather in the Bay of Bengal will bring rain to Telugu states. The Met Dept says another low-pressure system is forming. APSDMA stated a low-pressure area is likely to form in the next 48 hours over the southwest Bay of Bengal.
27
Image Credit : Asianet News
Rains for the next four days
This low pressure is expected to move west-northwest and strengthen. APSDMA said it will cause rain for four days from Feb 21. Rains will be widespread, with moderate to heavy showers in some places. The agency has announced which districts will be affected.
37
Image Credit : Getty
These are the districts that will receive rain tomorrow
On Feb 21, APSDMA reported light rains in Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, and YSR Kadapa. It warned of heavier rainfall in Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati, urging people in these districts to be cautious.
47
Image Credit : Getty
Heavy rains on February 22, 23, 24
The APSDMA weather report says rains starting Feb 21 will expand over the next three days. On Feb 22, light rains are expected in many districts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, and Guntur. Moderate rains will continue in Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati.
57
Image Credit : Getty
Heavy rains in North Andhra on February 23
APSDMA warns that on Feb 23, rain intensity will increase in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Parvathipuram Manyam. Light rains will occur in other districts like Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, and Kakinada. The agency stated that Rayalaseema districts will have dry weather on this day.
67
Image Credit : X/APSDMA
Rains in these districts on February 24
APSDMA warned of moderate rains in NTR, Kurnool, and Nandyal districts on Tuesday, Feb 24. Light rains are expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur, and Nellore districts.
77
Image Credit : X/APSDMA
Rains with thunderstorms...
Summer rains bring lightning and strong winds, making them dangerous. People should be cautious for the next few days. Farmers and laborers are advised not to take shelter under trees during rain. Fishermen are warned not to go to sea due to rough conditions. These rains will bring relief from high temperatures.
