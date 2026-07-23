Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched several new welfare schemes for registered construction workers, including mobile medical vans for health check-ups, and programs for nutrition, education, and sanitation to improve their quality of life.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday launched several new welfare schemes for registered construction workers under the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. He also flagged off two Medical Mobile Vans under the Chief Minister Health Scheme for construction workers and their families.

New Welfare Schemes for Holistic Support

Addressing a programme at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan in the Chief Minister's Camp Office, Dhami said the state government is committed to the welfare of workers and that the newly launched initiatives would significantly improve the quality of life of construction workers and their families. The Chief Minister said the Chief Minister Nutrition Scheme will provide nutritional support to workers' families, while the Chief Minister Education Material Scheme will ensure educational supplies for the children of registered construction workers. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission, the government has also launched the Chief Minister Sanitation Material Distribution Programme, under which hygiene kits will be distributed to workers' families.

Dhami said that under the Chief Minister Yoga and Wellness Arogya Scheme, eligible students from workers' families will receive free training in yoga and wellness. The scheme will provide residential training to 210 students every year. Additionally, 70 youths undergoing technical training under the programme will also be linked with employment opportunities upon completion of their training.

Mobile Health Services at Workers' Doorstep

The Chief Minister said the Welfare Board is functioning transparently, ensuring that benefits reach genuine workers. He said the newly introduced Chief Minister Workers' Health Check-up Scheme will deploy Mobile Medical Vans equipped with specialised healthcare teams to provide quality medical services to workers at their workplaces and residential sites, particularly in remote areas.

He added that the Mobile Medical Vans will offer 44 types of diagnostic tests, including X-rays and ECGs, completely free of cost. The vans will also facilitate teleconsultations with specialist doctors, while beneficiaries will receive regular health monitoring for three months after their medical examination. The initiative is being launched initially in the districts of Pauri Garhwal and Champawat and will be expanded across the state in a phased manner.

A Vision for Worker Dignity and Development

Dhami said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the mantra of "Shramev Jayate" in 2014 to enhance the dignity of workers. Following the vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas," the state government is striving to ensure that the benefits of development reach every individual, including those living in the remotest parts of Uttarakhand.

He said the government considers workers not merely as a labour force but as the driving force behind the state's development. The Chief Minister said the government's commitment is to ensure that the hands building Uttarakhand's future also enjoy a secure, healthy and prosperous life.

Comprehensive Support for Workers

He noted that the government is providing financial assistance for the education of workers' children, maternity care and nutritional support for women workers and workers' families, as well as financial assistance for the marriage of daughters belonging to registered workers' families.

Dhami further said the state government is empowering workers by providing essential tools, bicycles and sewing machines to strengthen their livelihoods. Registered construction workers are also being provided financial assistance to build or purchase houses. In addition, elderly construction workers are being provided monthly pensions to ensure financial security and dignity in their later years. The Chief Minister urged all eligible construction workers to renew their registration with the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board regularly so that they can continue to avail themselves of all welfare schemes launched by the government. Earlier, Board Secretary P C Dumka presented an overview of the Board's activities and briefed the gathering about the newly launched welfare initiatives. (ANI)