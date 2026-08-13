The Indian Army concluded a two-week specialised tactical training for CISF personnel at Agartala's MBB Airport. The initiative aimed to upgrade operational readiness and reinforce defence of critical aviation infrastructure against modern threats.

Marking a major milestone in inter-agency cooperation and regional security, the Indian Army on Wednesday successfully concluded an intensive two-week specialised tactical training program for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport, Agartala.

Upgrading Operational Readiness

Organised under the aegis of Red Shield Division of the Indian Army as a Military-Civil Fusion initiative from 27 July to 8 August, the 14-day comprehensive module was designed to upgrade operational readiness, foster seamless tactical integration and reinforce the defence perimeter of critical aviation infrastructure against evolving modern threats.

Rigorous Training Domains

Throughout the fortnight-long training, expert instructors from the Indian Army imparted rigorous practical and theoretical training to the participating CISF troops, covering vital operational domains including Advanced Access Control, Perimeter Hardening, Counter Sabotage Measures, Counter Drone Operations, High-Speed Contingency Response and Integrated Strategies to safeguard high-value public and aviation assets.

A Successful Joint Initiative

Speaking at the closing ceremony, official representatives highlighted that the joint initiative successfully achieved its objective of fusing the Indian Army's tactical combat expertise with the CISF's specialised aviation security mandate. The participating personnel demonstrated exceptional professional skill, physical endurance, and operational synergy during the entire duration of training.

The completion of this program underscores the Indian Army's continuous efforts to strengthen capacity building and foster joint operational capability with Central Armed Police Forces. With this enhanced training, the CISF contingent at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport stands fully equipped with modernised threat mitigation capabilities to ensure safe and secure skies for the region.