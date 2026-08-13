A post-flight report for Air India flight AI2379 revealed multiple technical warnings involving hydraulic systems and flight controls. The Phuket-Delhi flight on Aug 4 experienced an altitude drop, injuring passengers. DGCA has termed it a serious incident.

A purported post-flight maintenance report for Air India flight AI2379 has revealed a series of technical warnings involving the aircraft's hydraulic systems, flight controls, and autopilot during its journey from Phuket to Delhi on August 4. The report generated for Airbus A320 VT-EXO operating the flight lists repeated low-pressure alerts across the green, blue, and yellow hydraulic systems, along with low fluid levels in the yellow and blue reservoirs. Autopilot disconnections were recorded twice. Other warnings included a left and right elevator flight control fault, engine anti-ice-related messages, and indications involving the right forward and aft emergency exit doors. Failure messages on the report further flagged issues with the hydraulic system, an elevator computer, and a high-pressure indication linked to the nose landing gear door/engine anti-ice valve system. Air India initially described the event as related to turbulence.

Investigation Underway

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) are investigating the occurrence, which has been classified as a serious incident. The purported maintenance report itself does not confirm whether the logged hydraulic and flight control warnings were directly linked to the altitude loss or whether an actual loss of pressure/fluid occurred. Investigators are examining the sequence of events, system data, and crew actions. Air India has stated that the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain its highest priority and that it is cooperating with authorities. The Civil Aviation Ministry has been closely monitoring the situation with senior officials. Further findings from the AAIB investigation are awaited.

Details of the Incident

On August 4, 2026, Air India flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a sudden 300-foot altitude drop over Odisha, resulting in injuries to passengers and crew members. The Air India Airbus A320 aircraft, bearing registration VT-EXO, subsequently stabilised and landed safely in Delhi. During the occurrence, injuries were reported to 20 passengers and four cabin crew members. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members comprising two pilots and six cabin crew. (ANI)