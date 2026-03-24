Uttarakhand High Court has directed two IPS officers, who challenged their central deputation, to approach the CAT. Meanwhile, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami allocated portfolios after a cabinet expansion, retaining several key departments himself.

IPS Officers Challenge Deputation Order

A division bench of the Uttarakhand High Court, comprising Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Subhash Upadhyay, heard the petition filed by Uttarakhand cadre IPS officers Neeru Garg (2005 batch) and Arun Mohan Joshi (2006 batch). The officers had challenged the central government's deputation order, alleging it was against the rules governing deputation under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

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During the hearing, the High Court directed both officers to present their case before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). The central government, presenting its argument in court, stated that the officers are employees of the central government who have been posted to the state for service. It maintained that the Centre has the authority to recall them on deputation whenever required. If there are any objections to such orders, the appropriate forum is the CAT.

It is noteworthy that IG-rank officers Neeru Garg and Arun Mohan Joshi had directly approached the High Court challenging the Centre's order to send them on deputation as DIGs, instead of first moving the CAT. The division bench has now instructed them to seek relief through the CAT. The move by these IPS officers to directly challenge the Centre's order in the High Court has become a topic of discussion within the state's bureaucracy and government circles.

Uttarakhand Cabinet Portfolio Allocation

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami finalised the long-awaited allocation of portfolios among ministers following the recent cabinet expansion. After the swearing-in of five new ministers, the Chief Minister has retained several key and sensitive administrative departments under his direct control. Until now, he has been handling more than 35 departments.

CM Dhami Retains Key Departments

According to the official list, the Chief Minister will continue to oversee 18 major departments, including General Administration, Home, Personnel, Vigilance, Finance, Appointment and Training, and Information & Public Relations. These departments are considered the backbone of governance, ensuring direct control over administrative decisions and law and order. (ANI)