Congress expressed grief over the death of 3 Indian sailors off Oman, blaming 'reckless' US military operations. The party targeted PM Modi, demanding accountability, compensation for families, and swift repatriation of the deceased sailors.

Congress on Thursday has expressed profound grief at the loss of three Indian sailors off the coast of Oman as a consequence of the ongoing US military operations in the region. Sharing a statement on X, Congress leader Pawan Khera said the party strongly condemned the reckless military actions undertaken by the United States that have endangered civilian shipping and maritime personnel in the region. The Indian National Congress expresses profound grief at the loss of three Indian sailors off the coast of Oman as a consequence of the ongoing U.S. military operations in the region. Our statement : pic.twitter.com/UftPILUp5F — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) June 11, 2026

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This comes after an attack on the Palau-flagged vessel MT Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz, which had 24 Indian crew members onboard. Of these, 21 were rescued while three were initially reported missing.

Congress Targets PM Modi, Demands Accountability

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress, in the statement, said, "The Prime Minister, who has repeatedly showcased his personal rapport with President Donald Trump as a diplomatic achievement, cannot evade responsiblity when that relationship fails to protect Indian lives and interests."

The statement further urged the government to provide immediate assistance and adequate compensation to the affected families, ensure the swift repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased sailors, and facilitate the safe return of those rescued alive. "We further demand that the Government take all necessary diplomatic measures to establish accountability for this tragedy and ensure the safety and well-being of other Indians stranded in similarly precarious circumstances in the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman," according to the statement.

MEA Condemns Attack, Monitoring Situation

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating rescue efforts with authorities in Oman. "We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew members onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far, and 03 Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation," the MEA said.

Expressing concern over escalating tensions in the region, the MEA added that repeated attacks on shipping were "deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region."

India also reiterated its call for de-escalation. "We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," the MEA said. (ANI)