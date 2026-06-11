Nurpur Police in Himachal Pradesh busted an interstate drug network, seizing 264.6g of heroin hidden in a car's steering. A 41-year-old man from Punjab with a history of NDPS cases was arrested. The investigation is on to trace the supply chain.

In a breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, the Nurpur Police in Himachal Pradesh have busted an interstate drug smuggling network and seized 264.6 grams of heroin concealed inside the steering assembly of a car, Nurpur said on Thursday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Targeted Operation Leads to Seizure

The contraband, classified as a commercial quantity under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was recovered during a targeted operation conducted by the CIA unit of Nurpur near Milwan in Kangra district.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police teams set up a checkpoint near the railway crossing on the Ulehrian-Milwan road and intercepted a white car. Independent witnesses were associated with the search operation.

During a thorough inspection of the vehicle, police recovered a transparent polythene packet containing heroin hidden inside the steering cowl cover. A field test conducted using a drug detection kit confirmed the substance to be heroin. The seized contraband weighed 264.6 grams.

Interstate Smuggler Arrested

The accused has been identified as Jitender Singh (41), a resident of Bhartwal village, Reali Kalan post office, Batala tehsil in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. He was arrested on the spot. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused is allegedly linked to an interstate narcotics network operating across multiple states. Police records indicate that three cases under the NDPS Act have already been registered against him in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Investigation to Dismantle Supply Chain

The heroin consignment and the Honda Amaze car used in the alleged trafficking operation have been seized. Investigators are now working to trace the source of the contraband and identify the intended recipients in an effort to dismantle the entire supply chain.

"Acting on credible intelligence, our team successfully intercepted the vehicle and recovered a commercial quantity of heroin concealed in a specially created cavity inside the steering mechanism. The accused has a history of involvement in NDPS cases across different states. We are pursuing all leads to uncover the larger interstate network and identify both the suppliers and receivers connected to this consignment," said Kulbhushan Verma, Superintendent of Police, Nurpur.

The Police said further investigation is underway. (ANI)