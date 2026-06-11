HP CM Sukhu, at a Niti Aayog meet, urged PM Modi to form a high-level committee to assess state's losses from discontinued grants, disasters, and GST. He demanded increased compensation and highlighted HP's contributions to the nation's ecology.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu participated in the 11th Governing Council Meeting of Niti Aayog held under the theme 'Inclusive human development for Viksit Bharat ' at New Delhi today. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Governing Council deliberated upon the strategies to translate the vision into measurable outcomes and ensure inclusive growth across the country.

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HP CM Flags Financial Grievances

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged the Prime Minister to constitute a high-level committee for the hill state to assess the losses incurred on account of the discontinuation of Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), damages due to natural disasters, depriving a fair amount of free power in hydro power projects and revenue losses due to the GST regime. He said that the state is contributing towards the growth of the country despite these limitations. A detailed report may be presented by the high-level committee to the GoI so that the state may get its due share.

Call for Increased Compensation

He further elaborated that discontinuation of RDG posed a major blow to the economy of the state and added that Rs. 25000 crore provided to the state is insufficient to compensate for the loss. He demanded that the amount be increased to Rs. 50,000 crore so that development activities can be carried out in the state in a smooth manner. The Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh is the green frontier of the country and requires special attention from the GoI to translate the vision of Viksit Bharat in its true letter and spirit. He said that Himachal Pradesh provides Rs. 90,000 crore ecological services to the country as per a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Forest Management; however, the state is not being compensated accordingly against its contribution towards preserving ecology.

Unsettled Dues and Disaster Relief

He said that the state was being deprived of a fair amount of free power, with 13000 MW of power being produced in the state, and added that the state has still not received arrears amounting to Rs. 7000 crore from BBMB. He also mentioned that the state bore the brunt of natural disasters and added still awaits the announced Rs. 1500 crore special assistance from the Centre. He further apprised that the state incurred revenue losses amounting to Rs. 25000 crore during the previous eight years due to the current GST regime.

State Highlights Achievements and Future Plans

Listing out the achievements of the state on human development indicators, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state was declared fully literate in the year 2025 and ranked 6th in 2026 in school education in the performance grading index report. The state ranked 21st in this index in the year 2022 when this government assumed charge. The state registers a 43 per cent gross enrollment ratio in higher education, which is 28.4 per cent higher than the national average ratio. He added that the state has maintained its excellent performance in the National Family and Health Survey Report - 6.

Green Energy and Social Welfare

The Chief Minister said that the state is poised to become the best state in green energy soon due to various initiatives like promoting solar energy, green hydrogen, pump storage and battery storage, etc. He requested to protect the interests of the state while executing the ambitious Chandrabhaga-Ravi-Beas link project for better water management.

He also detailed the Mukhyamantri Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojna, which aims to identify 1.5 lakh poorest of poor families and make them self-reliant.

Improving Connectivity and Governance

Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stressed the need for air connectivity to attract tourists from home and abroad. He urged for developing Gaggal airport so that the state can be part of One State One International Destination. He stressed the coordination between the health, women and child welfare and Education departments for the proper execution of child nutrition programmes.

He said data sharing between ASHA workers and Anganwari workers is significant. He said that there was a need for an integrated AI-enabled, IT-based, data-driven, evidence-based decision-making and outcome-based monitoring system.

Campaign Against Substance Abuse

He also briefed about the aggressive anti-chitta campaign of the state government to discourage substance abuse. He requested support in the intelligence network and inter-agency cooperation.

KK Pant, Chief Secretary, accompanied the Chief Minister on the occasion. Chief Ministers of various States, Lt Governors, Union Ministers, Special invitees, Vice Chairman, Members and CEO of Niti Aayog attended the meeting. (ANI)