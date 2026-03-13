A committee led by Home Minister Amit Shah has approved Rs 1,912.99 crore in additional Central aid from the NDRF for six states/UTs affected by floods, cyclones, and landslides in 2025, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh.

A high-level committee, under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday approved Rs 1,912.99 crore of additional Central assistance to Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir affected by flood, flash flood, cloudburst, cyclone 'Montha' landslides during year 2025.

State-wise Aid Distribution

This Central assistance has been provided from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), subject to an adjustment of 50 per cent of the opening balance for the year available in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Out of the total amount of Rs 1,912.99 crore, Rs 341.48 crore has been approved for Andhra Pradesh, Rs 15.70 crore for Chhattisgarh, Rs 778.67 crore for Gujarat, Rs 288.39 crore for Himachal Pradesh, Rs 158.41 crore for Nagaland and Rs 330.34 crore for Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

Context of National and State Disaster Funds

As per the MHA, this additional assistance is "over and above the funds released by the Centre to the states in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the states."

During the financial year 2025-26, the Central Government has released Rs 20,735.20 crore to 28 states under SDRF and Rs 3,628.18 crore under NDRF to 21 states. Additionally, Rs 5,373.20 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 23 states and Rs 1,189.56 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to 21 states have also been released.

Andhra Pradesh's Plea for Cyclone 'Montha' Relief

In December last year, Andhra Pradesh ministers Nara Lokesh and Vangalapudi Anitha met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, submitting a report on Cyclone Montha's damage. The cyclone caused losses of Rs 6,352 crore and affected 3,109 villages. The state evacuated 1.92 lakh people to relief camps and sought urgent Central assistance for restoration, with major losses reported in roads, infrastructure, and housing. (ANI)