Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Check the Winning candidate list district wise

    In the 2017 elections, BJP swept it with winning 56 seats, further forming the government led by Trivendra Singh Rawat. It gained 26 more seats than the 2012 elections. Congress, on the other hand, lost 21 seats and won hardly 11 seats.

    Dehradun, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 8:04 AM IST

    The BJP had swept the elections by claiming a total of 57 seats, a rise of 26 seats from its performance in the 2012 elections. Hence, the party formed the government in the state and Trivendra Singh Rawat became the chief minister. The saffron party managed to secure 23 lakh votes and a 46.5 per cent vote share in 2017. Congress, the grand old party emerged as the biggest loser in the polls, barely securing 11 seats with a whopping loss of 21 seats from the 2012 results.
    Uttarakhand witnessed a high-octane assembly election campaign this year as Bharatiya Janata Congress and Congress battled it out for the 70 legislative assemblies in the state. But this time, the state has witnessed a new entry in the face of the Aam Aadmi Party which tried to play on the anti-incumbency sentiments against the BJP-led government. However, the pollsters did not give any positive predictions for AAP whereas it predicted BJP as the single largest party. The pollsters have not predicted a mandate for any single party which makes Uttarakhand’s situation appear to be a hung assembly.

    The state assembly elections 2022 were held last month on February 14 in a single phase while the results will be declared on Thursday, March 10. Meanwhile, take a look at the list of candidates who won the 2017 assembly elections. The previous elections were contested on 69 out of 70 seats.

    1.    Purola: Rajkumar, INC
    2.    Yamunotri: Kedar Singh,    BJP
    3.    Gangotri: Gopal Singh Rawat, BJP
    4.    Badrinath: Mahendra Bhatt, BJP
    5.    Tharali:     Magan Lal Shah, BJP
    6.    Karnprayag: Surendra Singh Negi, BJP
    7.    Kedarnath: Manoj Rawat, INC
    8.    Rudraprayag:  Bharat Singh, BJP
    9.    Ghanshali: Shakti Lal Shah, BJP
    10.    Devprayag: Vinod Kandari, BJP
    11.    Narendranagar: Subodh Uniyal, BJP
    12.    Pratapnagar: Vijay Singh Panwar(Guddu Bhai), BJP
    13.    Tehri: Dhan Singh Negi, BJP
    14.    Dhanolti: Pritam Singh Panwar, IND
    15.    Chakrata: Pritam Singh, INC
    16.    Vikasnagar: Munna Singh Chauhan, BJP
    17.    Sahaspur: Sahdev Singh Pundir, BJP
    18.    Dharampur: Vinod Chamoli, BJP
    19.    Raipur: Umesh Sharma Kau, BJP
    20.    Rajpur Road: Khajan Dass, BJP
    21.    Dehradun Cantt.: Shri Harbans Kapoor, BJP
    22.    Mussoorie: Ganesh Joshi, BJP
    23.    Doiwala: Trivendra Singh Rawat, BJP
    24.    Rishikesh: Premchand Aggarwal, BJP
    25.    Hardwar: Madan Kaushik, BJP
    26.    B.H.E.L. ranipur: Adesh Chauhan, BJP
    27.    Jwalapur: Suresh Rathor, BJP
    28.    Bhagwanpur: Mamta Rakesh, INC
    29.    Jhabrera: Desraj Karanwal, BJP
    30.    Pirankaliyar: Furkan Ahmad, INC
    31.    Roorkee: Pradeep Batra, BJP
    32.    Khanpur: Kunwar Parnav Singh Champion, BJP
    33.    Manglore: Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin, INC
    34.    Laksar: Sanjay Gupta, BJP
    35.    Haridwar Rural: Yatishwaranand, BJP
    36.    Yamkeshwar: Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, BJP
    37.    Pauri: Mukesh Singh Koli, BJP
    38.    Srinagar: Dhan Singh Rawat, BJP
    39.    Chaubattakhal: Satpal Maharaj, BJP
    40.    Lansdowne: Daleep Singh Rawat, BJP
    41.    Kotdwar: Harak Singh Rawat, BJP
    42.    Dharchula: Harish Singh, INC
    43.    Didihat: Vishan Singh, BJP
    44.    Pithoragarh: Prakash Pant, BJP
    45.    Gangolihat: Meena Gangola, BJP
    46.    Kapkot: Balwant Singh Bhouriyal, BJP
    47.    Bageshwar: Chandan Ram Dass, BJP
    48.    Dwarahat: Mahesh Singh Negi, BJP
    49.    Salt: Surender Singh Jeena, BJP
    50.    Ranikhet: Karan Mahara, INC
    51.    Someshwar: Rekha Arya, BJP
    52.    Almora: Raghunath Singh Chauhan, BJP
    53.    Jageshwar: Govind Singh Kunjwal, INC
    54.    Lohaghat: Puran Singh Fartyal, BJP
    55.    Champawat: Kailash Chandra Gahtori, BJP
    56.    Lalkuwa: Naveen Chandra Dumka, BJP
    57.    Bhimtal: Ram Singh Kaira, IND
    58.    Nainital: Sanjeev Arya, BJP
    59.    Haldwani: Indira Hridayesh, INC
    60.    Kaladhungi: Bansidhar Bhagat, BJP
    61.    Ramnagar: Diwan Singh Bisht, BJP
    62.    Jaspur: Adesh Singh Chauhan, INC
    63.    Kashipur: Harbhajan Singh Cheema, BJP
    64.    Bajpur: Yashpal Arya, BJP
    65.    Gadarpur: Arvind Pandey, BJP
    66.    Rudrapur: Rajkumar Thukral, BJP
    67.    Kichha: Rajesh Shukla, BJP
    68.    Sitarganj: Saurabh Bahuguna, BJP
    69.    Nanak matta: Prem Singh, BJP
    70.    Khatima: Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP

