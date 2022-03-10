Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Check the Winning candidate list district wise
In the 2017 elections, BJP swept it with winning 56 seats, further forming the government led by Trivendra Singh Rawat. It gained 26 more seats than the 2012 elections. Congress, on the other hand, lost 21 seats and won hardly 11 seats.
Uttarakhand witnessed a high-octane assembly election campaign this year as Bharatiya Janata Congress and Congress battled it out for the 70 legislative assemblies in the state. But this time, the state has witnessed a new entry in the face of the Aam Aadmi Party which tried to play on the anti-incumbency sentiments against the BJP-led government. However, the pollsters did not give any positive predictions for AAP whereas it predicted BJP as the single largest party. The pollsters have not predicted a mandate for any single party which makes Uttarakhand’s situation appear to be a hung assembly.
The state assembly elections 2022 were held last month on February 14 in a single phase while the results will be declared on Thursday, March 10. Meanwhile, take a look at the list of candidates who won the 2017 assembly elections. The previous elections were contested on 69 out of 70 seats.
1. Purola: Rajkumar, INC
2. Yamunotri: Kedar Singh, BJP
3. Gangotri: Gopal Singh Rawat, BJP
4. Badrinath: Mahendra Bhatt, BJP
5. Tharali: Magan Lal Shah, BJP
6. Karnprayag: Surendra Singh Negi, BJP
7. Kedarnath: Manoj Rawat, INC
8. Rudraprayag: Bharat Singh, BJP
9. Ghanshali: Shakti Lal Shah, BJP
10. Devprayag: Vinod Kandari, BJP
11. Narendranagar: Subodh Uniyal, BJP
12. Pratapnagar: Vijay Singh Panwar(Guddu Bhai), BJP
13. Tehri: Dhan Singh Negi, BJP
14. Dhanolti: Pritam Singh Panwar, IND
15. Chakrata: Pritam Singh, INC
16. Vikasnagar: Munna Singh Chauhan, BJP
17. Sahaspur: Sahdev Singh Pundir, BJP
18. Dharampur: Vinod Chamoli, BJP
19. Raipur: Umesh Sharma Kau, BJP
20. Rajpur Road: Khajan Dass, BJP
21. Dehradun Cantt.: Shri Harbans Kapoor, BJP
22. Mussoorie: Ganesh Joshi, BJP
23. Doiwala: Trivendra Singh Rawat, BJP
24. Rishikesh: Premchand Aggarwal, BJP
25. Hardwar: Madan Kaushik, BJP
26. B.H.E.L. ranipur: Adesh Chauhan, BJP
27. Jwalapur: Suresh Rathor, BJP
28. Bhagwanpur: Mamta Rakesh, INC
29. Jhabrera: Desraj Karanwal, BJP
30. Pirankaliyar: Furkan Ahmad, INC
31. Roorkee: Pradeep Batra, BJP
32. Khanpur: Kunwar Parnav Singh Champion, BJP
33. Manglore: Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin, INC
34. Laksar: Sanjay Gupta, BJP
35. Haridwar Rural: Yatishwaranand, BJP
36. Yamkeshwar: Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, BJP
37. Pauri: Mukesh Singh Koli, BJP
38. Srinagar: Dhan Singh Rawat, BJP
39. Chaubattakhal: Satpal Maharaj, BJP
40. Lansdowne: Daleep Singh Rawat, BJP
41. Kotdwar: Harak Singh Rawat, BJP
42. Dharchula: Harish Singh, INC
43. Didihat: Vishan Singh, BJP
44. Pithoragarh: Prakash Pant, BJP
45. Gangolihat: Meena Gangola, BJP
46. Kapkot: Balwant Singh Bhouriyal, BJP
47. Bageshwar: Chandan Ram Dass, BJP
48. Dwarahat: Mahesh Singh Negi, BJP
49. Salt: Surender Singh Jeena, BJP
50. Ranikhet: Karan Mahara, INC
51. Someshwar: Rekha Arya, BJP
52. Almora: Raghunath Singh Chauhan, BJP
53. Jageshwar: Govind Singh Kunjwal, INC
54. Lohaghat: Puran Singh Fartyal, BJP
55. Champawat: Kailash Chandra Gahtori, BJP
56. Lalkuwa: Naveen Chandra Dumka, BJP
57. Bhimtal: Ram Singh Kaira, IND
58. Nainital: Sanjeev Arya, BJP
59. Haldwani: Indira Hridayesh, INC
60. Kaladhungi: Bansidhar Bhagat, BJP
61. Ramnagar: Diwan Singh Bisht, BJP
62. Jaspur: Adesh Singh Chauhan, INC
63. Kashipur: Harbhajan Singh Cheema, BJP
64. Bajpur: Yashpal Arya, BJP
65. Gadarpur: Arvind Pandey, BJP
66. Rudrapur: Rajkumar Thukral, BJP
67. Kichha: Rajesh Shukla, BJP
68. Sitarganj: Saurabh Bahuguna, BJP
69. Nanak matta: Prem Singh, BJP
70. Khatima: Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP