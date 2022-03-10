Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Check the Winning candidate list district wise

In the 2017 elections, BJP swept it with winning 56 seats, further forming the government led by Trivendra Singh Rawat. It gained 26 more seats than the 2012 elections. Congress, on the other hand, lost 21 seats and won hardly 11 seats.

Uttarakhand witnessed a high-octane assembly election campaign this year as Bharatiya Janata Congress and Congress battled it out for the 70 legislative assemblies in the state. But this time, the state has witnessed a new entry in the face of the Aam Aadmi Party which tried to play on the anti-incumbency sentiments against the BJP-led government. However, the pollsters did not give any positive predictions for AAP whereas it predicted BJP as the single largest party. The pollsters have not predicted a mandate for any single party which makes Uttarakhand’s situation appear to be a hung assembly.

The state assembly elections 2022 were held last month on February 14 in a single phase while the results will be declared on Thursday, March 10. Meanwhile, take a look at the list of candidates who won the 2017 assembly elections. The previous elections were contested on 69 out of 70 seats.

1. Purola: Rajkumar, INC

2. Yamunotri: Kedar Singh, BJP

3. Gangotri: Gopal Singh Rawat, BJP

4. Badrinath: Mahendra Bhatt, BJP

5. Tharali: Magan Lal Shah, BJP

6. Karnprayag: Surendra Singh Negi, BJP

7. Kedarnath: Manoj Rawat, INC

8. Rudraprayag: Bharat Singh, BJP

9. Ghanshali: Shakti Lal Shah, BJP

10. Devprayag: Vinod Kandari, BJP

11. Narendranagar: Subodh Uniyal, BJP

12. Pratapnagar: Vijay Singh Panwar(Guddu Bhai), BJP

13. Tehri: Dhan Singh Negi, BJP

14. Dhanolti: Pritam Singh Panwar, IND

15. Chakrata: Pritam Singh, INC

16. Vikasnagar: Munna Singh Chauhan, BJP

17. Sahaspur: Sahdev Singh Pundir, BJP

18. Dharampur: Vinod Chamoli, BJP

19. Raipur: Umesh Sharma Kau, BJP

20. Rajpur Road: Khajan Dass, BJP

21. Dehradun Cantt.: Shri Harbans Kapoor, BJP

22. Mussoorie: Ganesh Joshi, BJP

23. Doiwala: Trivendra Singh Rawat, BJP

24. Rishikesh: Premchand Aggarwal, BJP

25. Hardwar: Madan Kaushik, BJP

26. B.H.E.L. ranipur: Adesh Chauhan, BJP

27. Jwalapur: Suresh Rathor, BJP

28. Bhagwanpur: Mamta Rakesh, INC

29. Jhabrera: Desraj Karanwal, BJP

30. Pirankaliyar: Furkan Ahmad, INC

31. Roorkee: Pradeep Batra, BJP

32. Khanpur: Kunwar Parnav Singh Champion, BJP

33. Manglore: Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin, INC

34. Laksar: Sanjay Gupta, BJP

35. Haridwar Rural: Yatishwaranand, BJP

36. Yamkeshwar: Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, BJP

37. Pauri: Mukesh Singh Koli, BJP

38. Srinagar: Dhan Singh Rawat, BJP

39. Chaubattakhal: Satpal Maharaj, BJP

40. Lansdowne: Daleep Singh Rawat, BJP

41. Kotdwar: Harak Singh Rawat, BJP

42. Dharchula: Harish Singh, INC

43. Didihat: Vishan Singh, BJP

44. Pithoragarh: Prakash Pant, BJP

45. Gangolihat: Meena Gangola, BJP

46. Kapkot: Balwant Singh Bhouriyal, BJP

47. Bageshwar: Chandan Ram Dass, BJP

48. Dwarahat: Mahesh Singh Negi, BJP

49. Salt: Surender Singh Jeena, BJP

50. Ranikhet: Karan Mahara, INC

51. Someshwar: Rekha Arya, BJP

52. Almora: Raghunath Singh Chauhan, BJP

53. Jageshwar: Govind Singh Kunjwal, INC

54. Lohaghat: Puran Singh Fartyal, BJP

55. Champawat: Kailash Chandra Gahtori, BJP

56. Lalkuwa: Naveen Chandra Dumka, BJP

57. Bhimtal: Ram Singh Kaira, IND

58. Nainital: Sanjeev Arya, BJP

59. Haldwani: Indira Hridayesh, INC

60. Kaladhungi: Bansidhar Bhagat, BJP

61. Ramnagar: Diwan Singh Bisht, BJP

62. Jaspur: Adesh Singh Chauhan, INC

63. Kashipur: Harbhajan Singh Cheema, BJP

64. Bajpur: Yashpal Arya, BJP

65. Gadarpur: Arvind Pandey, BJP

66. Rudrapur: Rajkumar Thukral, BJP

67. Kichha: Rajesh Shukla, BJP

68. Sitarganj: Saurabh Bahuguna, BJP

69. Nanak matta: Prem Singh, BJP

70. Khatima: Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP