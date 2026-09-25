A teen girl in Maharashtra's Latur has alleged that a self-styled godman sexually assaulted her after claiming that a kundali defect could be removed through a ritual. The girl got pregnant and later told her parents about the alleged assault. Police registered an FIR and a court remanded the accused to police custody.

A 17-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Latur was allegedly sexually assaulted by a self-styled godman who told her that a 'kundali dosh' could be removed through a ritual. The girl later became pregnant and told her parents about the alleged assault, following which a case was registered against the accused, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

Girl's parents approached godman for kundali

The incident was reported from the Thackeray Chowk area of Latur city. According to the complaint, the girl’s parents had approached Ramashwar Ramdasi Maharaj to get their daughter’s horoscope prepared.

The accused allegedly told the family that her kundali had a defect and that a special puja was needed to remove it. He later went to the girl’s house to perform the ritual.

During the puja, the accused allegedly asked the girl’s parents to leave the room, saying he needed to conduct a jaap. Once he was alone with the teenager, he allegedly told her that the supposed kundali defect could only be removed if she had a physical relationship with him.

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Threatened girl after alleged assault

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the minor and warned her against telling anyone about what had happened. He allegedly told her that the kundali defect would not be removed if she disclosed the incident.

The girl later became pregnant. After learning about her pregnancy, she reportedly told her parents about the alleged assault, following which they approached the police.

Accused sent to four-day police custody

An FIR was registered at Vivekanand police station under Sections 64(2)(m) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Sections 4, 6, 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and Section 3(2) of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

Police detained the accused and produced him before a court. The court subsequently sent him to four days of police custody to facilitate further investigation.

The investigation is being conducted by Vivekanand police under Police Inspector R.S. Pawar and PSI A.K. Kale. Police are examining the allegations and gathering evidence related to the case.