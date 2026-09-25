PM Narendra Modi attended the 'Bhajan Clubbing' programme in Delhi on Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary. He praised Upadhyaya's 'Antyodaya' philosophy as the cornerstone of public welfare and urged citizens to embrace his ideals.

PM Modi's Tribute on Social Media Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary, praising his philosophy of "Antyodaya" as the cornerstone of public welfare and national development. The Prime Minister, in a post on X, highlighted how Deendayal's vision continues to direct contemporary policy and grassroots empowerment."My humble salutations to the true practitioner of national service, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji, on his birth anniversary. He regarded the upliftment of the person standing in the last row of society as the foundation of nation-building and gave us the philosophy of Antyodaya, which continues to provide profound inspiration for public welfare even today," the Prime Minister wrote. Urging citizens to embrace the thinker's legacy, the Prime Minister added, "Let us, on this special occasion, reaffirm our resolve to internalise his thoughts and ideals and fulfil our social and national responsibilities. As effort is made, so swiftly does the fruit appear. Thus, human endeavour alone exists; let destiny be that very thing."The Prime Minister called upon everyone to imbibe his ideals and fulfil social and national responsibilities and also shared a Sanskrit Subhashitam, highlighting that success and innovation are driven by continuous effort and courage, rather than luck, the press release stated. Legacy of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya (1916-1968) was a political thinker, economist, and leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He pioneered the magazines Rashtra Dharma, Panchajanya, and the daily Swadesh. Deendayal's thoughts on integral humanism, social justice, and self-reliance continue to shape the BJP's mission.Born on 25 September 1916, Deendayal Upadhyaya was an Indian politician, proponent of integral humanism ideology and leader of the political party Bharatiya Jana Sangh. Upadhyaya started the monthly publication, Rashtra Dharma, broadly meaning 'National Duty', in the 1940s to spread the ideals of the Hindutva revival.Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinker and former leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the BJP. He became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967. He passed away on February 11, 1968, under mysterious circumstances. His body was found near the Mughal Sarai junction, which has been renamed the Deendayal Upadhyay junction.Deendayal won several prizes and scholarships. While he was a student at Sanatan Dharma College, Kanpur, he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He raised a band of dedicated workers imbued with idealism and provided the entire ideological framework of the party. The final triumph of his statesmanship and vision was the historic session of the party in 1967. (ΑΝΙ)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the 'Bhajan Clubbing' programme at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Park in Delhi on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary, praising his philosophy of "Antyodaya" as the cornerstone of public welfare and national development. The Prime Minister, in a post on X, highlighted how Deendayal's vision continues to direct contemporary policy and grassroots empowerment."My humble salutations to the true practitioner of national service, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji, on his birth anniversary. He regarded the upliftment of the person standing in the last row of society as the foundation of nation-building and gave us the philosophy of Antyodaya, which continues to provide profound inspiration for public welfare even today," the Prime Minister wrote. Urging citizens to embrace the thinker's legacy, the Prime Minister added, "Let us, on this special occasion, reaffirm our resolve to internalise his thoughts and ideals and fulfil our social and national responsibilities. As effort is made, so swiftly does the fruit appear. Thus, human endeavour alone exists; let destiny be that very thing."The Prime Minister called upon everyone to imbibe his ideals and fulfil social and national responsibilities and also shared a Sanskrit Subhashitam, highlighting that success and innovation are driven by continuous effort and courage, rather than luck, the press release stated.Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya (1916-1968) was a political thinker, economist, and leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He pioneered the magazines Rashtra Dharma, Panchajanya, and the daily Swadesh. Deendayal's thoughts on integral humanism, social justice, and self-reliance continue to shape the BJP's mission.Born on 25 September 1916, Deendayal Upadhyaya was an Indian politician, proponent of integral humanism ideology and leader of the political party Bharatiya Jana Sangh. Upadhyaya started the monthly publication, Rashtra Dharma, broadly meaning 'National Duty', in the 1940s to spread the ideals of the Hindutva revival.Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinker and former leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the BJP. He became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967. He passed away on February 11, 1968, under mysterious circumstances. His body was found near the Mughal Sarai junction, which has been renamed the Deendayal Upadhyay junction.Deendayal won several prizes and scholarships. While he was a student at Sanatan Dharma College, Kanpur, he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He raised a band of dedicated workers imbued with idealism and provided the entire ideological framework of the party. The final triumph of his statesmanship and vision was the historic session of the party in 1967. (ΑΝΙ)