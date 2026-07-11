Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami invited corporate leaders to partner with the state through CSR initiatives during the Uttarakhand CSR Dialogue.

The Uttarakhand government has intensified its efforts to attract Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) investments by organising the Uttarakhand CSR Dialogue, an initiative to build stronger partnerships between the government and the corporate sector for inclusive and sustainable development.

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Addressing industry representatives, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Uttarakhand offers immense opportunities for CSR-led initiatives that can improve people's lives while contributing to the state's long-term growth.

Focus on Inclusive Development

During the dialogue, the Chief Minister highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring that CSR investments create meaningful social impact. He invited companies to contribute to projects in education, healthcare, nutrition, women's and child welfare, skill development, drinking water, environmental conservation, tourism, and rural development.

Dhami said the government's vision is to ensure that every CSR initiative directly benefits communities while complementing the state's development priorities.

Several MoUs Signed

The event saw the signing of multiple MoUs between the Uttarakhand government and corporate organisations to implement CSR projects. These partnerships are expected to support initiatives ranging from educational infrastructure and healthcare services to livelihood generation and environmental sustainability.

The government said these collaborations would help bring innovation, technology and additional financial resources into welfare programmes.

Government Assures Full Support

Chief Minister Dhami assured corporate leaders that the state government would provide all necessary support for the timely implementation of CSR projects. He emphasised the importance of transparency, accountability and regular monitoring to ensure that every initiative delivers measurable outcomes.

He also encouraged companies to adopt villages, schools and healthcare institutions as part of their CSR commitments to create lasting social impact.

Vision for a Developed Uttarakhand

The Chief Minister said the CSR Dialogue reflects the government's vision of making Uttarakhand a model state through collaborative governance. By leveraging corporate expertise and resources alongside government programmes, the state aims to accelerate development while improving the quality of life for people across urban and rural areas.

The initiative is expected to strengthen partnerships between the public and private sectors and encourage more companies to invest in Uttarakhand's social and economic transformation.