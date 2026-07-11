Telangana govt, with Doxa Consulting & MASK NextGen, launches a free AI & digital safety program for 80,000 minority students. The CSR initiative, starting Aug 15, 2026, aligns with CM Revanth Reddy's vision to create a future tech workforce.

In a landmark move to democratize technology education and build Telangana's future tech workforce, the Government of Telangana, in association with Doxa Consulting Private Limited (DCPL), and MASK NextGen Inc, on Friday unveiled the "Al Readiness and Digital Safety Programme" for 80,000 students of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS).

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A Vision for Telangana's Tech Future

This initiative directly echoes Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's ambitious vision to deliver quality education to every child from the school level, transforming them into employable, responsible youth ready to lead Telangana as the nation's most dynamic hub for AI and technology jobs. The pioneering programme, set to commence on August 15, 2026, is offered at zero cost to the government. Leveraging a strategic partnership model, it underscores Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment to societal advancement. The initiative is propelled by the dedicated focus of Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin on creating equitable pathways for minority students to excel in high-growth sectors. "Our mission is to ensure that no talent is left behind. By embedding AI and digital literacy at the school level, we are empowering our youth to not just participate in but lead the technology revolution that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy envisions for Telangana," stated State Minister Mohammad Azharuddin.

Comprehensive Curriculum and Platform

The curriculum, delivered via a gamified, self-paced platform by MASK NextGen, includes 24 interactive modules and three key assessments. It is designed to build foundational AI knowledge and digital safety skills, enhance English proficiency and leadership capabilities, and instil core values of gender respect, diversity, and inclusion.

Partner Commitments to Empowerment

Empowering Future Architects

Avni Trivedi, Founder and CEO of MASK NextGen, emphasised the programme's long-term impact. "This is more than a training module; it's a launchpad. We are integrating critical thinking, opportunity identification, and technical mastery to ensure these 80,000 students become confident architects of their own futures and key contributors to Telangana's tech ecosystem. Together, we aim to empower students with the knowledge and confidence needed to thrive in an AI-driven world."

Fostering a Globally Competitive Workforce

Joseph Christopher, Founder and CEO of Doxa Consulting Private Limited, said, "Doxa Consulting Private Limited (DCPL) is proud to serve as the global partner for MASK NextGen in this transformative initiative. By enabling access to future-focused AI learning and digital safety education, we are committed to supporting Telangana's vision of creating a skilled, inclusive, and globally competitive workforce." (ANI)