The Uttarakhand government is preparing a comprehensive master plan to develop Tehri Lake into a global tourism destination.

The Uttarakhand government has accelerated its plans to develop Tehri Lake into a world-class tourism hub. Chairing a review meeting, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan instructed officials to prepare a detailed and integrated master plan that will serve as the blueprint for transforming the lake and its surrounding areas into an international tourist destination. The project is part of the Prime Minister's 'One State, One Global Destination' initiative.

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Comprehensive Master Plan to Drive Development

The Tourism Department has been asked to prepare a comprehensive master plan before implementing infrastructure projects around Tehri Lake. Experienced consultants will be appointed to design a sustainable, inclusive and climate-resilient tourism model. The proposal will also be submitted to the Central government for support under the national initiative.

Ring Road, Helipads and Iconic Infrastructure

A major highlight of the project is the proposed Tehri Lake Ring Road, which will improve connectivity around the lake and act as the backbone of future development. The plan also includes iconic bridges, green pedestrian pathways, at least two helipads, scenic viewpoints and enhanced transport infrastructure to improve accessibility for visitors.

Adventure, Wellness and Eco Tourism

The master plan envisions developing adventure tourism facilities, wellness centres, eco parks, nature trails and recreational spaces around the lake. Officials have also discussed integrating a seaplane project and promoting environmentally sustainable tourism while preserving the region's natural beauty.

Boost to Economy and Employment

The government believes the Tehri Lake project will significantly boost Uttarakhand's tourism sector by attracting domestic and international visitors. Improved infrastructure is expected to create employment opportunities for local communities, strengthen hospitality businesses and promote regional economic growth while showcasing the state's natural and cultural heritage on the global stage.