AP CM Chandrababu Naidu has directed police to take strict action against social media misuse, including character assassination and fake news. Minister Kolusu Parthasarathi called it a 'disease' due to a lack of accountability among users and platforms.

CM Directs Strict Action Against Social Media Misuse

Andhra Pradesh Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathi on Friday said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed the police department to take strict action against the misuse of social media.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the media after the Cabinet meeting, the minister said the Director General of Police (DGP) briefed the Cabinet on the growing misuse of social media, describing it as an emerging social concern due to the lack of accountability among some users and platforms. "And also, social media, some discussion, and some presentation were given by the DGP Police Department. And it was opined that it is becoming, emerging as a big disease in society because irresponsible ownership or without accountability, these media are being operated," he said.

Targeting Fake News and Character Assassination

Parthasarathi said that the Chief Minister instructed the police to act firmly against activities such as character assassination, spreading fake news, and content that disturbs communal harmony. He added that the police department would work on implementing the government's directions.

"The government intends to curb this type of social media character assassination and spreading false news and attacking... All these things, the government will be taking serious action," he further said.

Social Media a 'Pandemic' Without Accountability

During the Cabinet meeting, Parthasarathi described the misuse of social media as "a troublesome disease for society" and said, "It is emerging as a disease. Because of this social media, not only in our country and our state, but in all the states in the world, it has become a pandemic and a disease."

Drawing a comparison with traditional media, he said, "Once, media meant either press or TV. All of them used to work under the supervision of respectable management. If people felt that something went wrong, they would go legally and they would have to answer. There was accountability. But today, social media has no accountability or ethics, and it's used only for attacks or character assassination."

Political Backing Alleged

He further said that many social media users commenting on public issues lack credibility or subject knowledge and often use platforms to target political opponents. "We are also seeing situations where they use social media only to insult their political rivals, or for character assassination, or to spread lies among the people," Parthasarathi said.

The Minister also alleged that some individuals engaged in such activities receive backing from political parties. "Unfortunately, there are some individuals and even some political parties behind such people to provide financial support or help," he said.

(ANI)