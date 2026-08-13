The Indian Defence Forces mourns the demise of Major General Sunil Kumar Razdan, Kirti Chakra awardee. He was known for his heroism in a 1994 J&K operation and for becoming the Indian Army's first wheelchair-borne General after being paralysed.

The Indian Defence Forces fraternity mourned the sad demise of Major General Sunil Kumar Razdan, Kirti Chakra, Vishisht Seva Medal (Retd), a legendary braveheart, an exceptional leader, and an enduring symbol of grit, valour, and indomitable human spirit. An illustrious officer from the 7th Battalion, The Parachute Regiment (7 PARA SF), Major General Razdan carved his name into military history through his extraordinary display of raw courage and selflessness during a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir in 1994.

The Heroic Rescue

Tasked with an operation against Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists holding young women hostage, the then Lt Colonel Razdan led from the front, neutralising two militants. Despite being critically wounded after taking multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen that severely injured his spine, he displayed legendary resolve, eliminated the remaining threat, and ensured the safe rescue of the hostages. Refusing immediate evacuation, he remained steadfast until the mission concluded. For his conspicuous gallantry, he was awarded the Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award.

Breaking Barriers

Though the severe injuries left him paralysed below the waist, his unyielding spirit refused to yield to physical constraints. Overcoming his disability with exceptional determination, he broke new ground to become the Indian Army's first wheelchair-borne General. He continued to serve the nation with distinction, culminating his active service at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), where he conducted stellar and invaluable research.

A Lasting Legacy

Major General Razdan's life remains a powerful testament to the highest traditions of the Indian military. His legacy of absolute devotion to duty will continue to inspire generations of soldiers and citizens alike.

The nation and the entire fraternity stand in solidarity with his grieving family in this hour of immense sorrow, praying for peace to the departed soul and fortitude to the bereaved family. (ANI)