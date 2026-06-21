Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said the govt is committed to balanced development. He noted the state is progressing rapidly under PM Modi's leadership, with a focus on preserving its cultural heritage and developing it as a spiritual hub.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government is committed to ensuring balanced and inclusive development across all regions of Uttarakhand. Addressing a public gathering at the Ramlila Ground in Danya on Sunday, he stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is setting new benchmarks in development and prosperity, and Uttarakhand is also progressing rapidly on the path of growth.

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Preserving Cultural and Spiritual Heritage

The Chief Minister said that the state government is continuously working towards the preservation of Uttarakhand's rich cultural and spiritual heritage. He noted that Uttarakhand is being developed as a global spiritual destination, and tourism activities in the Kedarkhand and Manaskhand regions are witnessing significant growth, attracting a large number of pilgrims and tourists to the state. He further stated that while preserving the original character of Jageshwar Dham, development and beautification works are being undertaken under the Jageshwar Master Plan. Parking capacity is being enhanced, and modern facilities are being added to the shrine. The government, he said, remains fully committed to the preservation and development of the state's revered religious sites.

Promoting Tourism and Local Economy

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government's efforts to promote winter tourism and expand Ayurveda- and yoga-based tourism across the state. He said that under the "One District, One Festival" initiative, local fairs and cultural events are being given a new identity, creating fresh self-employment opportunities and strengthening the state's economy.

Governance and Administrative Reforms

He further stated that Uttarakhand has earned the distinction of being recognized as the most film-friendly state in the country. He added that the anti-cheating law has restored young people's faith in transparent recruitment examinations, while the government continues to take strict action against corruption.

'Double-Engine' Government Ensuring Holistic Development

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta said that the double-engine government is ensuring holistic development across the state. He emphasized that everyone must work together to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country.

Following the public meeting, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the residence of Pawan Pant in Danya, where he participated in and listened to a Shrimad Bhagwat Katha. On the occasion, he prayed for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the people of the state. (ANI)