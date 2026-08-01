Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das attacked the BJP government over the state's medical PG exam paper leak, saying the 'malaise' of leaks will not leave the party. He called bills insufficient and demanded the government tackle the source.

'Malaise of Paper Leaks' Won't Leave BJP

Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das launched a scathing attack on the Mohan Charan Majhi-led BJP government in the state over the alleged Odisha Medical PG exam paper leak, declaring that the "malaise" of question paper leaks will not leave the ruling party, whether at the Centre or at the state government level.

Speaking to ANI, Das on Friday emphasised that the pattern of paper leaks will not stop until the ruling BJP government takes the issue seriously. He declared that merely introducing a bill will achieve nothing, asserting that the sources of the question paper leaks must be dealt with properly by the government. "The malaise of question paper leaks is not going to leave the BJP, whether at the Centre or in the state government. There was such a massive uproar and a nationwide movement by Gen Z; there was such a strong reaction, yet the government remains unaware. Merely introducing a bill will achieve nothing. The sources through which question papers leak must be shut off... The Odisha Medical PG exam paper was leaked. BJP members have initiated this pattern... It will not stop until they take this matter seriously," the Congress leader said. "What do you gain by registering cases? You yourselves are misusing power. You fail to use power to provide employment to the youth or ensure the smooth conduct of exams, yet you seek to intimidate Gen-Z through such actions?... All this must stop. Brandishing the threat of the law is not right," Das added.

Odisha Medical PG Exam Leak

His remarks came after a question paper from the Odisha medical postgraduate examination was allegedly shared on social media. The incident took place on July 27 during the All Odisha Medical PG Examination, when images of the General Surgery second paper for the MS/MD 2023-26 batch were allegedly shared in WhatsApp groups. The alleged leak comes amid the conclusion of CJP-led student protests at Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG paper leak, which resulted in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

National Debate on Exam Bill

Earlier, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, was cleared by the Rajya Sabha on Friday, with Opposition members staging a walkout during the voting. The legislation triggered a sharp political divide, with Opposition parties accusing the Centre of rushing the amendments and failing to address the root causes of recurring examination paper leaks. They alleged that the Bill was brought to defuse widespread student protests rather than introduce systemic reforms to prevent future irregularities.

The Centre, however, defended the amendments, saying they reflected the government's willingness to "learn from experience" following the implementation of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and were aimed at further strengthening the legal framework to curb examination malpractices. (ANI)