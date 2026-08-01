Congress's Jairam Ramesh slammed PM Modi, accusing him of playing the victim card and using vile vitriol. Ramesh demanded the PM apologise for the NEET paper leak, Ram Mandir donation row, and the 2016 demonetisation, calling the issues endless.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "playing the victim card" and using "vile vitriol against his predecessors and political opponents". He demanded an apology from the Prime Minister for various issues, ranging from the recent NEET-UG paper leak and Ram Mandir donation row to the 2016 demonetisation.

"The self-declared non-biological PM enjoys playing the victim card. He uses vile vitriol against his predecessors and political opponents. He very frequently peddles lies to defame them, not just in his public speeches but in Parliament itself. He unleashes an army of foul-mouthed abusers both in Parliament and outside and gives them full protection," Ramesh posted on X.

Apology demanded for NTA, student protests

The Congress MP further targeted the government over the controversies surrounding the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the "brutality" against students during the recent protests. "The entire nation is wanting the PM to apologise for the trauma inflicted on lakhs of youth through his paper leak-ridden NTA and his Home Ministry-sanctioned brutality on student protestors," the post read.

Ramesh seeks apology for 'Chanda Chori'

Ramesh also asked PM Modi to apologise for the "Chanda Chori" by the Ram Mandir Trust. "The entire nation is waiting for the PM to apologise for the 'Chanda Chori Astha Dhoka' by the Ram Mandir Trust, the establishment of which he had himself grandly announced in the Lok Sabha on Feb 5, 2020," Ramesh alleged.

'Tughlakian notebandi'

Revisiting the 2016 note ban, which the Congress has consistently termed a failure, Ramesh said the "list of apologies" required from the PM is endless. "The entire nation is still expecting his apology for his Tughlakian notebandi of Nov 8, 2016, that destroyed crores of livelihoods and shuttered lakhs of MSMEs. The list is endless," he stated.

PM 'forgiving' youth an 'insult'

Ramesh's remarks come in the wake of a recent statement by the Prime Minister. Jairam Ramesh claimed that the PM's gesture of "forgiving" the youth was an act of "supreme self-obsession."

"But late last night, in an act of supreme self-obsession, the PM said that he forgave our youth. This is an insult to the nation and to our youth which has suffered under his Government and is legitimately demanding an apology from him. The Prime Minister's Instagram Sabhas are fooling no one," Ramesh said. (ANI)