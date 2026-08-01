CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will address the Assam flood situation via Facebook Live as the death toll hits 80. Over 1.92 lakh people are affected across five districts. The CM also thanked Gautam Adani for an Rs 11 crore donation to the relief fund.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said he will address a Facebook Live session to share updates on the flood situation and the government's plans to provide relief to affected people, as the death toll in the state floods has risen to 80.

In a post on X, Sarma said, "This evening, at around 8.30-9.00 PM, I will be addressing a Facebook Live to share updates and further plan of action to provide relief to people affected by #AssamFloods." https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/2083405535228080608?s=20

The Chief Minister said he would also share key highlights of the address on X. "Do tune in to my Facebook page. I shall also keep my X family posted with the highlights soon thereafter," he said.

Flood Impact and Death Toll

The death toll in the Assam floods has risen to 80, with two fresh deaths reported, while more than 1.92 lakh people have been affected across five districts, according to the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) report as of July 31.

The flood-affected districts are Sivasagar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Charaideo, where 379 villages have been impacted.

Of the two new deaths, one was recorded in Sivasagar and the other in Charaideo.

The DRIMS report said that 1,92,799 people have been affected by the floods, while 15,430 hectares of crop area have also been impacted.

No urban flooding has been reported in any district, according to the report.

Till July 30, 78 people had lost their lives.

Relief Efforts and Contributions

Earlier on Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to industrialist Gautam Adani for contributing Rs 11 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support relief and rehabilitation efforts for people affected by floods in the state.

In a post on X, Sarma said the contribution would strengthen the state government's efforts to assist flood-affected families. "I was heartened to learn that Shri Gautam Adani Ji has made an online contribution of Rs 11 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to strengthen our efforts to assist those affected by the Assam floods," Sarma said. (ANI)