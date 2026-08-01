Heavy rains in Kerala forced the suspension of the Malabar River Festival's kayaking events in Kozhikode due to safety risks. The IMD issued a Red Alert for five districts. Meanwhile, flash floods in Pathanamthitta submerged parts of Ranni town.

Malabar River Festival Suspended

Organisers of the Malabar River Festival on Saturday suspended the white-water kayaking competitions in Kozhikode after rising water levels in the Chalipuzha River posed severe safety risks following relentless heavy rainfall in the region.

The precautionary decision was taken following safety recommendations by the Fire and Rescue Services, according to Kodanchery Grama Panchayat President Annakkutty Devassy and Adventure Tourism CEO Binu Kuryakose. Participating athletes and all kayaking equipment have been safely relocated to secure spots.

Panchayat President Devassy urged the public to stay away from the kayaking venue near Pulikkayam and advised residents across Kodanchery Grama Panchayat to maintain high vigilance. Warnings have been issued strictly advising against entering the river or any waterlogged areas due to hazardous conditions.

IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alerts

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a three-hour Red Alert for five districts--Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kannur--warning of extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by strong surface winds reaching up to 50 kmph at isolated places. An Orange Alert has been placed across all remaining districts of the state, with moderate downpours and squally winds expected.

Flash Floods in Pathanamthitta

Earlier, extremely heavy rainfall in the hilly regions of Keralam's Pathanamthitta triggered sudden flash floods, causing the Pamba River to overflow and submerging several parts of Ranni town under waist-deep water.

Shopkeeper Recalls Past Losses

A local shopkeeper said that the water level in town is likely to rise by another one-and-a-half-feet before it starts to lower again. "The water level near our house has come down now. However, the water level in the town is likely to rise by another one-and-a-half feet before it starts receding again. We never expected this. It was around 1:30 am when we realised the situation," he told ANI.

Reflecting on past destruction and current mitigation efforts, the shopkeeper recalled losing Rs 1.5 crore in the 2018 floods. He noted that this time the damage is not huge; however, goods are being shifted to a safer location with the help of staff members. "During the 2018 floods, I suffered losses of around Rs 1.5 crore. This time, we have not suffered any major damage so far. Since it happened unexpectedly, we have only just started shifting our goods. Only a few staff members have arrived, and with their help, we are moving the items to safety. There have been no major losses until now. If the water level doesn't rise further, we should be able to get through without much damage," he said.

Trader Describes Grim Situation

A textile shop owner, Shanaya Abooti, describing the grim situation from near the Ranni bridge, said that the water level is too high to even reach the shops. He underlined that the people have been evacuated from their homes; however, their belongings have not been moved. "The flooding in Ranni happened very suddenly. Not a single trader is here at the moment because most of them come from distant places and are unable to reach the town. Even those who are here cannot enter their shops to move their goods. The entire area is submerged. It is impossible to tell where the road ends and the river begins. The water level is too high to even reach the shops. We are now standing near the bridge because there is no way to go further. People have been evacuated from their homes, but none of the household belongings has been moved," he said. (ANI)