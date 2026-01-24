Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami suspended Home Guards Director Amitabh Srivastava over a uniform procurement scam. An inquiry committee has been formed to probe financial irregularities in the tender process for the years 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered the immediate suspension of Amitabh Srivastava, Director of Home Guards (Deputy Commandant), after he was found involved in a scam related to the procurement of uniform materials in the Home Guards and Civil Defence Department.

The Chief Minister has also directed the constitution of a Joint Inquiry Committee to investigate the matter. The case pertains to the procurement process of uniform materials for Home Guards during the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26, in which allegations of financial irregularities in the tender process surfaced.

A report submitted to the government by the Director General, Home Guards and Civil Defence, Dehradun, highlighted a lack of transparency and violations of prescribed rules in the tendering process. Acting on the recommendation of the Director General, the Chief Minister ordered the immediate suspension of the Deputy Commandant and instructed the formation of a Joint Inquiry Committee to conduct a detailed investigation.

He also stated clearly that the state government is following a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and that any irregularity or corrupt practice at any level will not be tolerated. He emphasised that strict action will be ensured against any officer or employee found guilty.

CM addresses conclave on 'Vision 2047'

A day earlier, Chief Minister Dhami addressed senior administrative officers of the State at the Chintan Shivir and "Dialogue on Vision 2047" held at the Civil Services Institute. Addressing the two-day conclave, CM Dhami said that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve, a concrete, practical and time-bound strategy would be prepared through this exercise to make India a developed nation by 2047.

He said in-depth deliberations would be held on all major sectors related to the overall development of Uttarakhand, so that a clear, practical and time-bound roadmap for the state's future could be defined. The Chief Minister said the resolve to make India a fully developed nation by 2047 can be realised only when every state in the country develops at an equal pace. (ANI)