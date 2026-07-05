Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the second phase of the 'Jan Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan Jan Ke Dwar' programme. Following public appreciation, officials will continue to deliver government services and resolve grievances at citizens' doorsteps.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said the state government has launched the second phase of the 'Jan Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan Jan Ke Dwar' programme after the first phase was widely appreciated by the public, adding that officials across departments have been directed to work with complete dedication to deliver government services and resolve people's grievances at their doorsteps.

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Speaking to reporters about the initiative, Dhami said the first phase of the programme was conducted over a period of 45 days, during which officials from various administrative departments visited citizens in their localities to provide government services and address day-to-day issues.

Success of the First Phase

"The first phase of the 'Jan-Jan ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan ke Dwar' initiative ran for 45 days. During that time, various administrative departments visited people near their homes to address needs such as issuing certificates, handling minor electrical or road-related works, managing hospital-related matters, or facilitating access to beneficiary schemes, including processing pensions or including those who had previously been left out," the Chief Minister said.

Second Phase Launched Amid Public Appreciation

Highlighting the response to the initiative, Dhami said people had welcomed the programme, prompting the government to extend it through a second phase. "The public greatly appreciated this effort. Consequently, we have launched a second phase, running from the 4th to approximately the 19th. Instructions have been issued to all officers and staff to work with complete dedication, assisting the public and resolving their issues..." he said.

The Chief Minister said the programme is aimed at ensuring government services reach people at their doorsteps, reducing the need for them to visit government offices for routine administrative work and welfare-related assistance. CM Dhami added that officials from multiple departments are addressing issues related to certificates, minor infrastructure works, healthcare services, pensions and the inclusion of eligible beneficiaries under various government welfare schemes during the outreach campaign. The second phase of the 'Jan Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan Jan Ke Dwar' programme began on July 4 and will continue till around July 19, with district officials instructed to ensure prompt delivery of services and effective grievance redressal across the state.

CM Dhami Marks Five Years in Office

On Saturday, Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh and Chief Minister Dhami participated in the inauguration of 'Seva Saptah' under the "Seva, Sushasan evam Samarpan - Jan Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan Jan Ke Dwar Seva Pakhwada" programme at the IDPL Ground in Rishikesh, marking the Chief Minister's completion of five years in office. Dhami was first sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on July 4, 2021. Following the 2022 Assembly elections, he assumed office for a second consecutive term. After former Chief Minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Dhami has become the first BJP Chief Minister to complete five years in office in the state. (ANI)