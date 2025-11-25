Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the registration of MGNREGA workers under the state's Construction Workers Welfare Board, enabling them to access social security benefits and furthering the government's goal of inclusive development.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday launched the registration of MGNREGA workers under the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, according to a release.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the government is working to ensure development for the last person standing in society. Addressing the gathering, he said that this registration will enable MGNREGA workers to benefit from all social security schemes of the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. He added that, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is committed to providing health, education, and employment opportunities to the last person in society and empowering them in every possible way.

Extending Welfare to MGNREGA Workers

He stated that 16.3 lakh workers are registered under MGNREGA in the state, out of which 9.5 lakh are active. Among them, workers completing a minimum of 90 working days in a year will now be able to avail the welfare schemes of the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. He further stated that currently, 5.35 lakh workers are registered with the Board, and with the inclusion of MGNREGA workers, the benefits of the Board's services will reach lakhs more, the release stated.

Balancing Worker Welfare and Industrial Growth

The Chief Minister said that the government aims to ensure the welfare of workers while also promoting industries and investors. A positive environment is essential for boosting industrial growth. He said that the mining sector alone provides employment to lakhs of people in various ways. Earlier, mining was viewed negatively, but the government's transparent policies have changed that perception. As a result, mining revenue has increased from Rs 400 crore to Rs 1,200 crore. Considering the reforms in the mining sector, the central government has also provided financial assistance of Rs 200 crore to the state.

CM Dhami added that Prime Minister Modi lays special emphasis on Ease of Doing Business, and accordingly, the state government is providing facilities like a single-window system for industries. The focus is on ensuring that investors are not burdened with unnecessary formalities, the release added.

Implementation and Scheme Benefits

On this occasion, Secretary Shridhar Babu Addanki said that the scheme is being implemented through joint efforts of the Labour Department and the Rural Development Department. He stated that as per the Chief Minister's directions, worker registration is being conducted on an online portal, and MGNREGA workers will now be registered at the block level.

Conducting the programme, Labour Commissioner P.C. Dumka said that MGNREGA workers, just like other workers registered with the Board, can now avail benefits such as health assistance, education support for two children, marriage assistance for two daughters, and financial help in the event of a worker's death, along with other schemes. Commissioner of Rural Development Anuradha Pal and other officials were also present on the occasion, the release added.