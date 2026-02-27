Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Kali Kumaon Holi Rang Mahotsav in Lohaghat. He emphasized preserving Kumaon's cultural heritage and announced the launch of 45 development projects valued at over ₹162 crore for the district.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived in Lohaghat on Friday to participate in the Kali Kumaon Holi Rang Mahotsav, where he was greeted by a large gathering of locals and party workers. The locals extended a grand welcome to the Chief Minister as celebrations for Holi commenced.

CM Dhami Addresses the Gathering

On the occasion, CM said, "I greet everyone here today in Lohaghat at the Kali Kumaon Holi Rang Mahotsav. On this auspicious occasion, joining me on stage are our popular MP from Almora-Pithoragarh and Union Minister, Ajay Tamta; District President of the BJP, Govind Samant; Zila Panchayat Chairperson, Anand Singh Adhikari; and other senior leaders and local representatives."

"I am delighted to see such a massive gathering today. My heart is filled with joy. I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes for the festival of colours, Holi. I pray that, like the colours of Holi, your lives remain filled with love, enthusiasm, and happiness," said Dhami.

Preserving Kumaon's Cultural Heritage

The Uttarakhand CM said that whether it is Khadi Holi or Baithki Holi, the festival holds a special significance. He also said, "Coming back to Lohaghat and being among you, receiving your blessings, is a matter of great fortune for me. The Kumaon region has a rich cultural heritage and traditions. Our Holi, whether it is Khadi Holi or Baithki Holi, holds a special significance. It is our responsibility to preserve this culture and pass it on to the next generation. I congratulate the organisers, including Jivan Mehta, for their tireless work in promoting this heritage."

"Holi is not just a festival of colours; it is a festival of social unity and brotherhood. It is a time to forget our differences and embrace each other. I fondly remember my childhood, waiting for Holi, the Gujiyas, the folk songs, and the rhythm of the dhol-damau. My vision is that our traditions should remain as vibrant as ever throughout the year," he added.

Development Projects Announced

Dhami informed that he laid the foundation stones for 45 development projects worth over ₹162 crore for this district. "Today, I have inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 45 development projects worth over ₹162 crore for this district. No area, whether it is Lohaghat, Champawat, Devidhura, or Talla Desh, will be left behind in terms of development," he said. (ANI)