Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic with chest pain. He underwent a successful angioplasty procedure on Thursday evening and his condition is reported to be stable. He will remain under observation.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant underwent a successful angioplasty procedure at Ruby Hall Clinic on Thursday evening after being admitted with complaints of chest pain.

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According to hospital authorities, Sawant was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic at around 6:15 PM. Following his admission, doctors conducted an angiography, after which a decision was taken to perform an angioplasty.

Hospital Confirms Successful Procedure

The procedure was successfully carried out by a team of cardiologists at around 10:15 PM.

In an official statement, Doctor Purvez Grant, Chief Cardiologist and Chairman and Managing Trustee of the hospital, said that the procedure was completed without any complications. "Hon Goa CM Pramod Sawant has successfully undergone an angioplasty procedure. The intervention was completed without complications, and his condition is currently stable. He is recovering well and remains under close observation," Grant said.

Under Observation for Two Days

Doctors have advised the Goa Chief Minister to remain admitted at the hospital for the next two days for observation.

He is currently being monitored by doctors, hospital officials said.

Further updates regarding his health are expected to be issued by the hospital administration tomorrow morning. (ANI)