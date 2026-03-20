YSRCP's Satish Kumar Reddy accused AP Congress chief YS Sharmila of being a 'political mouthpiece' for Chandrababu Naidu, questioning her election funding. He alleged the Vivekananda Reddy murder case is being prolonged for political gain.

YSRCP State General Secretary Singareddy Satish Kumar Reddy has alleged that the state Congress chief YS Sharmila is functioning as a "political mouthpiece" for Chandrababu Naidu and demanded that she disclose the source of funding for her election expenses. Addressing the media at the party's central office in Tadepalli, he said that the Congress leaders' "political actions are aligned with Chandrababu's interests" and questioned whether the funds she spent during the elections came from him.

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Viveka Murder Case Politicised for Gain

He further said that the Vivekananda Reddy murder case is being deliberately prolonged until the 2029 elections for political gain, with Sunitha being used to file petitions and keep the issue alive. "Chandrababu is using Sharmila and Sunitha as political tools to target Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy whenever he faces political challenges, and that selective media coverage is being driven by this agenda," he said.

He claimed that controversies such as the Tirumala ghee issue, the TTD chairman episode, and the drugs case involving TDP MP Putta Mahesh Yadav have damaged TDP's reputation nationally, and that the Viveka case is being revived repeatedly to divert public attention.

He criticised that instead of seeking a speedy conclusion to her father's murder case, Sunitha is aiding political interests by prolonging the investigation.

Dispute Over Family Assets

Raising personal and political questions, Satish Reddy said Sharmila had already received a major share of family assets, including properties, business stakes, land parcels and Rs. 230 crore in financial support, yet continues to target her brother for further claims.

He questioned the demand for additional shares decades after marriage and criticised attempts to transfer assets despite legal complications, stating that such actions could create legal issues. He said the public is questioning this conduct and sees it as politically motivated rather than justified.

Naidu's Alleged Role and a Public Challenge

He further said that CM Chandrababu is behind the "legal and political strategy in the Viveka case", pointing out that the same legal counsel is appearing for multiple parties connected to the case, which raises serious questions.

He said that if the investigation proceeds fully, it could bring out facts that may damage reputations, and accused the opposition of selectively targeting individuals like MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy despite his clean public record. Satish Reddy challenged Sharmila and Sunitha to come for an open public debate or even take an oath before God along with family members regarding the case, stating that Y.S. Avinash Reddy is ready for either. He warned them not to fall into Chandrababu's political trap and said the continued politicisation of the case is aimed solely at benefiting Chandrababu's electoral strategy leading up to 2029.