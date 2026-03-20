Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressed confidence in a political shift for the upcoming assembly elections, stating that people are fed up with Congress-CPM politics and want the development model of PM Narendra Modi.

Kerala BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday expressed confidence that the upcoming elections in Kerala will bring a significant political shift, stating that people are seeking change and development.

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"I am happy because the people of Keralam have decided very clearly that they want change. They are fed up with the same Congress-CPM politics of controversies, lies, non-delivery and fake promises," Chandrasekhar told ANI.

He further said that people in the state are looking towards the development model being implemented under Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level. "They want what Narendra Modi is doing to India. They want development. So, I am very confident that this time the elections in Keralam will bring change," he added.

Political Activity Intensifies Ahead of Polls

The BJP leader's remarks come amid growing political activity in the state ahead of the on April 9 elections.

BJP released the second list of 39 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala, fielding K Ranjith against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for Dharmadam constituency. Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan has been fielded from Aranmula. BJP has fielded Ashwini ML from Kasaragod, PR Sivasankar from Ernakulam, Vathsala Prasanna Kumar from Paravur, and Renu Suresh from Kongad.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan filed his nomination from the Dharmadam assembly constituency today.

Earlier, Congres has announced its list of 55 candidates. The party fielded Kerala Congress Committee President Sunny Joseph from the Peravoor seat. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan has been fielded from the Paravur seat.

Election Schedule and Political Stakes

The 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, the Election Commission of India announced on March 15, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is scheduled to end on May 23.

Both the BJP-led NDA and Congress-led UDF seek to unseat the incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF and gain control of the 140-member assembly. The LDF-led government has governed the state for around a decade.