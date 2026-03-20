The first randomisation of EVMs for the Assam Assembly Election 2026 is complete across 35 districts. This mandatory step ensures fair allocation of voting machines for 126 constituencies, enhancing the electoral process's transparency.

EVM Randomisation Process Completed

The First Randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in connection with the forthcoming Election to the Assam Legislative Assembly, 2026, has been successfully conducted across all 35 districts covering 126 Assembly Constituencies on Wednesday. The process was carried out in the offices of the respective District Election Officers (DEOs) in the presence of representatives from recognised National and State Political Parties, ensuring transparency and adherence to the guidelines of the Election Commission, a release said.

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The first randomisation of EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) is a crucial and mandatory step in the election process. It involves the random allocation of machines to different Assembly Constituencies through the EVM Management System (EMS). This system-driven process ensures complete fairness, eliminates any scope for bias or tampering, and strengthens the integrity of the electoral process. The presence of political party representatives during the exercise further reinforces confidence in the transparency and robustness of the election machinery.

The Election machinery in Assam remains fully committed to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections in accordance with the established procedures and guidelines of ECI.

Single-Phase Polling and Political Contest

Elections in Assam for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday. The apex poll body said that Assam, along with the states of West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, will hold elections to their legislative assemblies, commencing from April 9.

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. (ANI)