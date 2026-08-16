West Bengal LoP Ritabrata Banerjee mourned former TMC MLA Asish Banerjee, found dead in his party office. Ritabrata claimed Asish was an honest politician disturbed by the 'reign of organised loot' and corruption allegations in the state.

LoP Alleges 'Mental Pressure' on Deceased MLA

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee expressed grief over the death of former TMC MLA Asish Banerjee, saying that the former legislator had been disturbed over developments in the state in recent months. In a self-made video, Ritabrata said words were not enough to express his grief and described Asish Banerjee as an honest politician. "Words are not enough to express our grief. For the last few months, whenever we interacted with Professor Ahish Banerjee, he was very disturbed because of what was happening in Bengal. Asish happened to be a very honest politician." Ritabrata said.

Ritabrata alleged that Asish Banerjee, despite not having done anything wrong, was facing mental pressure amid what he described as allegations of corruption and the "reign of organised loot and legalised plunder" in the state. He said the situation was putting huge mental pressure on people at the grassroots level, including workers and leaders who, according to him, had not been associated with the alleged activities. "But like others who had not done anything wrong, he was also facing the heat of the situation after 4th May, all these corruptions coming up at large, the reign of organised loot and legalised plunder, and the mafia syndicate... It's a huge mental pressure on everybody. At the grassroots, lakhs and lakhs of common workers, leaders like Asish Banerjee, who have not been associated with this organised loot and legalised plunder, are becoming the targets. It's most unfortunate," the West Bengal LoP said.

Former MLA Found Dead by Suicide

Earlier, Former Deputy Speaker and former MLA of Trinamool Congress Asish Banerjee was found dead in his party office, Birbhum District Police said on Sunday and added that a suicide note has been found.

Banerjee was a former MLA from the Rampurhat constituency.

Police officials said that "Asish Banerjee was found dead by hanging" in his party office. "A suicide note has been found, in which the deceased mentioned that 'no one is responsible for my death'," a police official said. His body is being taken to Rampurhat Medical College for post-mortem.

Following the news, TMC workers gathered outside the party office and at Banerjee's residence in Rampurhat.

Banerjee had stepped down as chairman of the TMC's Birbhum district core committee in June, weeks after the Mamata Banerjee-led party suffered defeat in the assembly elections. He also lost his Rampurhat seat in the polls.

Banerjee had earlier served as the Deputy Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly before the TMC lost the polls. (ANI)