Former Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, recalling his contributions like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and the Rohtang Tunnel, which transformed connectivity in the state.

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday recalled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's contribution to infrastructure development, particularly highlighting the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and the initiative to construct the Rohtang Tunnel. He also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, Speaking about Vajpayee's wider contribution to the country, Thakur said the former prime minister's legacy extended beyond politics, with his work as a poet, writer, journalist and orator also being remembered across the nation. He specifically pointed to the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana as one of the initiatives that had a lasting impact on rural connectivity.

Vajpayee's Multifaceted Legacy

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee made a monumental contribution to this country as a poet, a writer, a journalist, and a brilliant orator; and the way the nation remembers him today is a testament to that. We can never forget his contributions, particularly the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to connect villages with roads."

Rohtang Tunnel: A Strategic Marvel

Thakur also highlighted Vajpayee's role in setting the Rohtang Tunnel project in motion, describing it as an initiative that eventually transformed connectivity for the people of Lahaul. He said the tunnel had also emerged as an important tourism destination and carried strategic significance for the region. "It was Atal Bihari Vajpayee who took the first step toward realising the dream of constructing the Rohtang Tunnel, which was eventually completed at a cost of approximately ₹3,500 crores. This tunnel has simplified the lives of the people of Lahaul, become a major hub for tourists, and holds immense strategic importance," he added.

Remembering a Statesman

Vajpayee, who served as Prime Minister in three terms, remains one of the most prominent leaders of post-Independence India. He served briefly as Prime Minister in 1996 and later led coalition governments from 1998 to 1999 and from 1999 to 2004.

A founding leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vajpayee was known for his oratory, parliamentary contributions and role in shaping India's political landscape. He was conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, in 2015.

Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93. His death anniversary is observed every year as an occasion to remember his contribution to public life and his political legacy. Political leaders and dignitaries across the country also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister on his death anniversary. (ANI)