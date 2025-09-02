Chief Minister Dhami said, “Former Agniveers who have served the nation are the pride of our state. It is our responsibility to provide them respect and employment opportunities.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has fulfilled yet another major promise by announcing 10 percent horizontal reservation in government jobs for demobilized Agniveers. On Monday, the Department of Personnel and Vigilance officially issued the “Horizontal Reservation Rules–2025 for Direct Recruitment to Uniformed Posts in Group-C Services under the State of Uttarakhand.”

Direct Benefit in Uniformed Posts

Under this regulation, demobilized Agniveers will now get 10 percent horizontal reservation in important uniformed posts such as Police Constable (Civil/PAC), Sub-Inspector, Platoon Commander PAC, Fireman, Fire Officer Grade-II, Jail Guard, Deputy Jailor, Forest Guard, Forester, Excise Constable, Enforcement Constable, and Secretariat Security Guard. Along with this, the path has also been cleared for their appointment in the Tiger Protection Force.

Dhami’s Masterstroke

As Uttarakhand is a state with a large military population, this decision by the government is being seen as a “masterstroke.” Experts say that this will not only secure the future of Agniveers but also inspire the youth to join the armed forces.

Chief Minister Dhami said, “Former Agniveers who have served the nation are the pride of our state. It is our responsibility to provide them respect and employment opportunities. This decision is a concrete step toward securing their future. Our government is making every effort to provide employment opportunities for ex-servicemen and Agniveers.”

A Big Step for Martyrs’ Families

Along with giving reservation to Agniveers, the state government has also taken important decisions for the families of martyrs and brave soldiers. The ex-gratia amount for families of martyred soldiers has been increased from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh. The amount for Param Vir Chakra awardees has been increased from ₹50 lakh to ₹1.5 crore. Additionally, one family member of a martyr will also be provided a government job.

Construction of Sainya Dham

To honor the state’s military tradition, the construction of a Military Dham in Dehradun, as the fifth Dham, has been completed. This dham will stand as a unique symbol of the state’s valor and sacrifice, and will connect future generations with tales of bravery.

Uttarakhand is known not only as the Land of the Gods (Devbhoomi) but also as the Land of the Brave (Veerbhoomi). Almost every family here has at least one member serving in the armed forces, protecting the borders of the nation. CM Dhami’s recent decisions are seen as steps that will further strengthen this glorious tradition.

The military tradition of the state runs so deep that nearly every family has someone contributing to the defense of the motherland. This heritage of bravery and patriotism continues to inspire future generations. To preserve this tradition and safeguard the legacy of valor, the state government has built the Sainya Dham in Dehradun as the fifth dham, which is now complete. This dham will not only serve as a center of military reverence for the state but will also keep alive the memory of martyrs forever.