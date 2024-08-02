Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Opinion | Agniveer scheme: Pioneering transparency, fairness in military recruitment and retention

    The Agniveer scheme by the Indian Armed Forces ensures transparency and fairness in retaining top Agniveers through a merit-based selection process. Using centralised automation, defined SOPs, and continuous assessment, the scheme guarantees only the most capable continue to serve. This system exemplifies integrity and excellence, enhancing military recruitment.

    Author
    Girish Linganna
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 10:31 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 2, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

    The Agniveer scheme, a revolutionary recruitment initiative by the Indian Armed Forces, is committed to transparency and fairness, particularly in its retention process. The scheme ensures that the best Agniveers from every batch are retained through a merit-based and fair selection process. This method guarantees that only the most capable and deserving individuals continue to serve. The following discussion delves into the detailed aspects of this retention process and its adherence to the highest standards of integrity.

    The retention process is designed to select 25% of Agniveers from each batch based on a model that enables a holistic, progressive, continuous, and pragmatic assessment. This model not only allows the Armed Forces to identify and retain the best Agniveers but also factors in the future human resource profile envisaged for the Services. The selection criteria are defined transparently through the use of centralised automation processes, ensuring fairness at every stage.

    Modern, transperant and hassle-free selection process of Agniveer recruitment

    All three services have finalised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure a transparent selection process. A centralised, automated recruitment and assessment architecture has been introduced for each service. This system defines the parameters and frequency of assessment criteria, ensuring that the proposed proforma captures vital personal and professional attributes of an Agniveer in a simple and IT-enabled format. Commanding Officers have the provision to endorse or recommend any specific attribute they consider important for any Agniveer. The methodology for holding the ‘Selection Board’ for the Agniveers has been meticulously planned, overseeing the process for re-induction of selected Agniveers after they complete their mandatory four-year period.

    Transparency in the retention process is ensured through several steps. Firstly, upon joining, Agniveers are thoroughly briefed to provide a clear understanding of the testing procedure, the allotment of marks, and the aspects of the final merit list. This initial briefing helps Agniveers know exactly what is expected of them and how they will be assessed throughout their tenure.

    The assessment criteria are well-defined, with maximum marks based on the physical performance of Agniveers and written tests. All Agniveers are fully aware of this part of their assessment, ensuring there is no ambiguity. Each Agniveer is provided with a login on the application, allowing them to see the marks entered for them in the Assessment Sheets. This feature promotes transparency and enables Agniveers to track their performance in real-time.

    Additionally, Agniveers undergo bi-annual counselling sessions focusing on the qualities for which they are graded over three levels. During these sessions, they are specifically apprised of their strengths, weaknesses, and areas for improvement. This ongoing feedback loop is crucial for their development and preparedness for retention, ensuring they have ample opportunity to enhance their performance.

    Ex-Agniveers to get 10% reservation in BSF, CISF and CRPF: MHA's historic decision

    The implementation of this centralised, automated system and the emphasis on transparency and continuous feedback exemplify how modern technology can enhance fairness and meritocracy in military recruitment and retention processes. The success of this process not only ensures that the most capable individuals continue to serve but also reinforces the values of integrity and excellence that the Indian Armed Forces stand for.

    As the Agniveer scheme continues to evolve, the fair selection process for retention will undoubtedly contribute to the strength and efficiency of the Indian military. This system sets a benchmark for other recruitment and retention processes, showcasing how a digitally aware and empowered society can seamlessly adapt to transformational changes, maintaining the highest standards of integrity and fairness in service to the nation.

    (The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also the Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

