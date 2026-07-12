During a public grievance camp in Uttarakhand, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to provide a sewing machine to a woman, Babli Gupta, on the same day to help her start a jute bag business and become self-employed.

Swift Action on Public Grievance

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami listened to public grievances and directed officials to ensure their prompt and time-bound resolution during the Seva, Good Governance and Dedication multi-purpose camp organised under the 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' initiative in Sahaspur.

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At the camp, local resident Babli Gupta submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, stating that she wished to earn her livelihood by making jute bags but required a sewing machine to start her work.

Taking immediate cognisance of the request, the Chief Minister on Saturday directed the concerned officials to provide her with a sewing machine without delay. Acting on the Chief Minister's instructions and under the coordination of Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister Banshidhar Tiwari, the sewing machine was provided to Gupta later the same day. The assistance will enable her to strengthen her livelihood through jute bag manufacturing and become self-employed.

Expressing her gratitude after receiving the sewing machine, Babli Gupta thanked the Chief Minister and said that the government's swift action had made it easier for her to begin her self-employment journey.

'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' Initiative

Earlier, addressing the gathering during the camp, the Chief Minister said the state government's objective is to bring governance and administration closer to the people, ensuring that citizens receive government services at their doorstep instead of making repeated visits to government offices.

According to a press release, the Chief Minister said that in a democracy, people are supreme and that good governance means a sensitive, accountable and citizen-centric administration. He stated that the 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' campaign has strengthened public trust in the government and has emerged as an effective platform to ensure that welfare schemes reach the last person in society.

Campaign's Success and Outreach

Highlighting the success of the initiative, Dhami said that during the first phase of the campaign, around 700 public service camps were organised across the state over 65 days, benefiting more than five lakh people. In Dehradun district alone, 46 camps witnessed participation from over 60,000 citizens, with nearly 39,000 beneficiaries receiving government services and welfare benefits on the spot.

He further said that as part of the Seva Pakhwada being observed to mark five years of the government's commitment to Service, Good Governance and Dedication, public service camps are being organised across Uttarakhand. Since the launch of the campaign on July 4, over 64,000 citizens have participated. Of the 5,567 public grievances received so far, 4,951 have been resolved, while the process of providing certificates and other government services to 2,522 beneficiaries is underway.

On-the-Spot Services at Sahaspur Camp

During the camp attended by the Chief Minister, more than 1,000 people registered and availed benefits under various welfare schemes. Certificates and financial assistance were distributed to eligible beneficiaries under different government departments. Various departmental stalls were also set up to provide information about government schemes and deliver services on the spot. (ANI)