Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami disbursed Jan 2026 pensions via one-click, transferring ₹141 crore to nearly 9.5 lakh beneficiaries. He directed officials to strengthen scheme verification, ensuring benefits reach the last person seamlessly.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has directed the Social Welfare Department to further strengthen the eligibility assessment, verification, and payment processes under all social security schemes. He emphasised ensuring that there is no negligence at any level so that the benefits of government schemes continue to reach the last person seamlessly.

Strengthening Social Security with Technology

Dhami today disbursed the pension instalment for January 2026 to beneficiaries' bank accounts through a one-click system under various social security pension schemes of the Social Welfare Department at the Chief Minister's residence, according to a release. This initiative strengthens the state government's technology-driven, transparent, and sensitive governance system and reflects its strong commitment to social security.

On this occasion, Dhami said that the state government is continuously working for the welfare of weaker sections of society, including the elderly, differently-abled, widows, farmers, destitute, and other needy groups. The government's objective is to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive scheme benefits in a timely, transparent, and technology-driven manner so that they do not face any inconvenience.

The Chief Minister said that the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and one-click payment system have not only effectively controlled corruption but have also ensured that beneficiaries receive financial assistance directly into their bank accounts without any office-related procedures. This has further strengthened trust between the government and the common people.

Over ₹141 Crore Disbursed to Beneficiaries

Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, pensions were provided to 947,345 eligible beneficiaries in January 2026 under social security pension schemes. The state government transferred a total amount of ₹1,41,66,51,000 through Direct Benefit Transfer into the accounts of beneficiaries under various pension and assistance schemes, which included both regular pension payments and arrears.

During this period, the Old Age Pension Scheme provided assistance to the highest number of beneficiaries. Additionally, thousands of eligible citizens received social security support through widow pension, disability pension, farmer pension, deserted women support, maintenance grants, Teelu Rauteli pension, and dwarf pension schemes. This wide coverage reflects the state government's inclusive and sensitive policy approach.

Ensuring Accuracy and Expanding Reach

As a result of the effective implementation of pension schemes under the leadership of Dhami, 15,784 new beneficiaries were added to social security pension schemes between December 1, 2025, and February 3, 2026. At the same time, to ensure transparency, 1,523 ineligible names were removed from the portal after timely verification of deceased beneficiaries, ensuring that benefits reach only genuine and eligible individuals.

The digital pension portal system adopted by the state government, along with automatic age-eligibility identification and regular monitoring, has also shown positive results. Between April 2024 and January 2026, 428 eligible citizens were automatically approved for old age pension upon completing 60 years of age, indicating that the eligibility determination and approval process has become simpler, faster, and more humane.

"The state government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of schemes reach the last person in society with transparency and timeliness. Pension schemes are not just financial assistance but the foundation of a dignified life. Our government is working with full commitment for the welfare of the poor, elderly, women, differently-abled individuals, and farmers," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)