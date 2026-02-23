UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrived in Singapore for a three-day visit (Feb 22-24) to boost economic cooperation and attract investments. He will hold high-level meetings with political leaders and major investors to explore partnerships.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday arrived in Singapore as part of his official visit.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

#WATCH | Singapore: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrives in Singapore. (Source: CM PR team) pic.twitter.com/jsfJszUOQz — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2026

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is expected to participate in key meetings and interactions during his visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and exploring investment opportunities for the state.

Deepening Economic Cooperation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is undertaking an official visit to Singapore from February 22 to 24 to deepen economic cooperation, institutional partnerships and sector-specific collaboration between Uttar Pradesh and Singapore.

According to an official statement, the visit is aligned with the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) Roadmap, which identifies priority pillars including economic cooperation, digitalisation, skills development, sustainability, connectivity and advanced manufacturing.

High-Level Engagements

During the visit, the Chief Minister will hold high-level meetings with Singapore's political leadership, including Prime Minister Lawrence Wong; Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan; Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of Singapore, as stated in the release.

The program also includes engagements with leading sovereign and institutional investors, including Temasek and GIC, as well as business leaders across data infrastructure, logistics, aviation services, financial services and advanced manufacturing.

Focus on Sector-Specific Collaboration

Discussions during the visit are structured around translating national-level frameworks into project-level collaboration with Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the following sectors:

AI-ready Digital Campuses

Singapore-based operators are in a multi-year expansion cycle in India, particularly in AI-ready digital campuses. Uttar Pradesh is positioning land parcels near the upcoming Noida International Airport (Jewar) as potential sites for hyperscale and AI-enabled data infrastructure.

Aviation and Logistics Partnerships

With the development of the Noida International Airport, Uttar Pradesh is exploring partnerships with Singapore's aviation ecosystem. Site visits to aviation and logistics facilities in Singapore are part of the programme to understand best practices and potential collaboration pathways.

Skill Development

The Chief Minister's visit includes engagement with Singapore's technical and vocational education ecosystem, including ITE Singapore Skill development remains a key pillar of India-Singapore cooperation, with ongoing collaborations across multiple Indian states.

Sustainability and Green Supply Chains

Singapore's expertise in sustainability and green supply chains aligns with Uttar Pradesh's focus on renewable energy zones and integrated industrial corridors.

Economic Context: UP and Singapore

Uttar Pradesh is India's most populous state and one of its fastest-growing large economies. Its Gross State Domestic Product rose to ₹30.25 lakh crore in 2024-25 and is projected to reach approximately ₹36 lakh crore in 2025-26. The state offers a comprehensive investor facilitation framework, including digital single-window systems and sector-specific policies.

Singapore is India's largest source of FDI, contributing USD 14.94 billion in FY 2024-25 and remains a key partner in infrastructure, logistics, financial services and digital investments.

Invest UP Mega Roadshow

The Singapore leg of the visit culminates in an Invest UP Mega Roadshow bringing together data centre operators, logistics and infrastructure developers, renewable energy companies, private equity funds, and sovereign wealth institutions. The event will showcase sectoral opportunities in digital infrastructure, aviation-linked industrial development, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing and logistics, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a competitive and scalable investment destination within India.

From Engagement to Implementation

The visit reflects Uttar Pradesh's intent to play a proactive role in expanding India-Singapore economic cooperation at the sub-national level. Discussions are expected to focus on establishing structured follow-up mechanisms, including dedicated account management and sectoral task forces, to convert high-level engagement into concrete project pipelines. (ANI)