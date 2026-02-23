CM Devendra Fadnavis will present the Maharashtra budget, prepared by the late Ajit Pawar. Following Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash, his wife Sunetra Pawar has been sworn in as the new Deputy CM. A CBI inquiry into the crash is announced.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Maharashtra Assembly session will begin on Monday and that he will present the state Budget. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, the Chief Minister said that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had made all preparations for the Budget presentation. Fadnavis emphasised that the groundwork was laid by Ajit Pawar. He expressed full confidence in Sunetra Pawar, stating she would fulfil the role with the same dedication as "Dada" (Ajit Pawar).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The Assembly session is beginning tomorrow. I will present the Budget. Ajit Pawar had made all preparations to present the Budget. This will be a new experience for Sunetra Pawar, I am confident that she will play her role just as Ajit Dada did", he said. Ajit Pawar was a veteran of the state's finances, having presented the budget 11 times. He was in the midst of preparing his 12th.

CBI Inquiry into Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash

Regarding Ajit Pawar's plane crash, Fadnavis stated that the DGCA is investigating, and a CBI inquiry will be conducted to address public concerns. He mentioned that several politicians, including himself, have flown with VSR company aircraft, emphasising the need for answers.

"We are all mourning. DGCA is investigating the incident. We will get a CBI inquiry done. There should be answers to valid doubts in people's minds. Politicians across the country, including me, used to fly on VSR company's aircraft. There should indeed be answers to all doubts," he said. Fadnavis added that a thorough investigation would ensure transparency and clarity regarding the circumstances surrounding the crash.

On January 28, 2026, a Learjet 45XR operated by VSR Ventures crashed while attempting to land in heavy fog at Baramati Airport. The accident claimed the lives of all five people on board, including Ajit Pawar, who was travelling to his home bastion for political engagements.

Sunetra Pawar Sworn In as Deputy Chief Minister

In a significant political move following the accident, Sunetra Pawar, the wife of the late Ajit Pawar, was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister on January 31, 2026.

Sunetra Pawar reflected on Ajit Pawar's 11 previous Budget presentations and expressed her readiness to move forward. "Budget session of the State Assembly commences tomorrow. Ajit Pawar presented the budget 11 times and was going to present it the 12th time. But he left us all suddenly...," she said.

CM's Engagements Ahead of Budget Session

Meanwhile, according to CMO Maharashtra on X, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the 'Divyang Sahayak Portal' of the Divyang Welfare Department today at Sahyadri Guest House, Mumbai. On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Minister Atul Save, and related senior officials were present, according to X post.

A report reviewing the works of the Krishna and Godavari Basin Development Corporations under the Water Resources Department for the year 2025 was released in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, according to CMO Maharashtra.

Fadnavis was present at 'Chahapan' on the eve of the Maharashtra Legislature's Budget Session 2026. (ANI)