Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh celebrates the four-day Chhath Puja in Patna with family. She highlights the festival's deep spiritual importance and encourages youngsters to stay connected with their traditions and culture.

Akshara Singh Urges Youth to Connect With Traditions During Chhath

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 16 (ANI): Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh on Monday spoke about the importance of Chhath Puja and urged youngsters to stay connected with their traditions. She said Chhath is the only festival where devotees offer arghya to both the setting and the rising Sun. Calling it an emotional moment, she said people prepare for the four-day festival throughout the year, but the celebrations pass quickly.

"This is the only festival wherein we offer 'arghya' to the setting sun and the rising sun. This much-awaited four-day festival has neared its conclusion; this is an emotional moment because we keep preparing for an entire year. These four days fly past just like that. May Chhathi Maiya bless everyone. To the youngsters, I would like to say that you stay connected with your traditions and know about Chhath Puja and its importance. This has brought such a transformation in my life. I am sure this will bring a change in your life as well," Singh told ANI.

She said the festival has brought a transformation in her life and expressed hope that it would bring positive changes in the lives of others as well. Akshara Singh is observing the festival with her family in Patna. The actress celebrated the Kharna ritual on Saturday and took part in the preparations for the festival at her home. Chhath Puja holds special importance in Bihar and several other parts of the country. Akshara, who is known for her work in Bhojpuri cinema, celebrated the second day of the four-day festival with traditional rituals. The four-day Chhath festival began with Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna on the second day. On this day, devotees observe a fast from morning until evening and break it after offering prayers and preparing the traditional prasad. The celebrations conclude with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun. Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and is observed to thank him for sustaining life on Earth. The festival is celebrated with great devotion in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Nepal. It is also observed by Indian communities living abroad. (ANI)