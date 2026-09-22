Residents of Shimla's Shanti Vihar are in fear as cracks have appeared in several buildings. They blame the under-construction tunnels beneath the area. The district administration has asked IIT Roorkee for a scientific assessment of the cause.

Residents of the Shanti Vihar area in Sanjauli of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla city are living in fear after cracks appeared in several buildings allegedly following the construction of tunnels underneath the locality, prompting the district administration to seek a scientific assessment from IIT Roorkee to ascertain the possible cause and recommend remedial measures.

The affected residents said the cracks were not present earlier and became visible after the under-construction tunnels passed beneath the area. They have approached the authorities and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), while officials have visited the affected buildings and initiated monitoring of the structures.

Residents Blame Tunnel Construction for Cracks

Dhani, who runs a tour and travel office in the area, said problems began about a month ago and that the department and construction agencies were informed after residents and occupants noticed the cracks. "Actually, problems started here about a month ago. We came to know that tunnel work was going on underneath this area, so we informed the department about the problems. Officials and people from the construction side came, checked the building and installed instruments to monitor the situation," Dhani told ANI in Shimla on Tuesday.

He said the situation had remained relatively stable after monitoring equipment was installed, although some minor cracks were gradually increasing. "Since the instruments were installed, there has not been any major problem. Small cracks are increasing slowly. They have installed glass instruments at places where cracks had appeared to monitor them," he said.

Dhani said officials, including the Deputy Commissioner, had also visited the site and assured the occupants that the matter would be examined. "The department officials also came; the DC sahib came along with the entire department. They assured us that a meeting would be held regarding this and whatever is necessary, they would inform and update us," he said.

The impact of the situation is significant as several offices and commercial establishments are located in the area. Manendru said around 40 people currently work in his office, while other offices are situated above the premises. The Vishal Mega Mart occupies several floors, and a gym located below attracts around 50 people. Despite the concerns, he said the presence and support of the administration had prevented the situation from turning into widespread panic. "Not to that extent, because the department officials are supporting us. There is not such a high level of fear or panic," He said.

He said his office had been operating from the location since 2018 and, based on the timing of the appearance of the cracks, he believed the tunnel construction could be linked to the problem. "We have had our office here since 2018. I feel that whatever has happened is because of the tunnel, because they have also acknowledged that these things came to light after the tunnel crossed underneath this area. Before that, these problems were not there," he said.

Dhani, however, said he was not aware of the technical details of the monitoring system being used by the authorities. "I don't have an idea about what instruments they have, but they have come here and installed their monitors. The entire team is monitoring the situation. They have installed instruments and also updated us that if any problem of this nature occurs, we should remain aware and inform them," he said.

Another resident, Jai Veer Singh, also said cracks had appeared only after the tunnel passed underneath the locality. "I have been working here for 30-32 years. These cracks were not there earlier. When the tunnel was constructed underneath and passed through here, the cracks appeared after that," Singh said.

He said cracks had appeared in around four to five houses. "Cracks have appeared in four houses, four to five houses. They have appeared in five houses," Singh told ANI.

Singh said residents had contacted NHAI when the cracks first appeared, and officials had subsequently visited the area and inspected the structures. "We spoke to NHAI and telephoned them when the cracks appeared. Their people came and inspected the area," he said.

Expressing concern over the safety of the structures, Singh said residents were worried about the possibility of further damage. "There is definitely a danger in this. There is fear among everyone living here. The houses have been vacated," he said.

Administration Seeks Expert Assessment

Meanwhile, the district administration said two tunnels are under construction in the area, measuring around 2,710 metres and 2,610 metres respectively, and a detailed list of the buildings where cracks have appeared has been prepared. Pankaj Sharma, Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order), Shimla, said the administration was examining the situation in coordination with NHAI and other agencies involved in the tunnel project.

"As soon as the information was received, our SDM (Urban), along with the police team, directly visited the site. There are two under-construction tunnels here, one around 2,710 metres long and the other around 2,610 metres," Sharma said.

He said the administration had prepared a detailed list of the affected structures and was examining the possible reasons behind the cracks. "We have made a detailed list of the houses where cracks have appeared. Regarding the possible reasons, we had a detailed discussion with the NHAI authorities yesterday," he said.

However, Sharma said the administration did not have the scientific data required to conclusively establish the cause and had therefore approached IIT Roorkee for an expert assessment. "Since we do not have scientific data to assess this, the District Magistrate has written to the Director of IIT Roorkee to send a specialised study team here. They will tell us the possible reason for this and what remedial measures need to be taken so that people's houses and infrastructure do not suffer damage," he said.

Blasting Halted Amid Concerns

On the issue of blasting, Sharma said permission for blasting had earlier been granted but was withdrawn immediately after the development of cracks was reported. "Regarding the blasting issue, permission for blasting had been given, but after this development, the blasting permission was immediately withdrawn," he said.

Sharma said NHAI authorities, power authorities and the agency executing the tunnel work had assured the administration that no blasting had taken place after December 2, 2025. "NHAI authorities, power authorities and the tunnel construction company have assured us that there has been no blasting after December 2, 2025. This is a matter of record," he said.

He added that if any violation of the applicable explosives laws or rules was found, action would be taken. "If there has been any lapse, we will definitely take action. Whenever explosives are brought in, a register is maintained, including where the explosives came from, when permission was obtained, the stock and how much was used. Its monitoring is also done online," Sharma said.

The administration has also asked the Public Works Department to suggest possible remedial measures to protect the affected buildings and infrastructure. "PWD authorities have been asked what remedial measures can be taken here, not only to protect the infrastructure and buildings of common people. Whatever they suggest will be considered along with the NHAI authorities and the agency implementing the project," Sharma said.

Measures to Address Fears and Assess Threat

He said the administration was awaiting the IIT Roorkee expert assessment and hoped that the team would visit Shimla at the earliest. "Yesterday itself, we wrote to the Director of IIT Roorkee for an assessment of the situation -- what has happened and why the cracks have developed. We hope the expert committee will visit Shimla as soon as possible and that its recommendations and the required remedial measures will be implemented very soon," Sharma said.

Addressing concerns among residents, Sharma acknowledged that fear was understandable but maintained that the situation was currently under control. "Fear is very natural because if I were in that situation, I would also be in a state of fear and anxiety. But the situation is very much under control right now, because the views of the people have been taken into consideration," he said.

He said the Deputy Commissioner had personally visited the affected site and interacted with residents before taking up their concerns with NHAI. "The Deputy Commissioner himself visited the spot yesterday. The views of the people who were there were taken into consideration, and the same has been taken up with the NHAI authorities," Sharma said.

As part of the preliminary assessment, the administration plans to divide the area above the tunnel alignment into different zones to identify the level of potential threat to structures. "At the first instance, we are assessing the affected area above which the tunnel is passing. It will be divided into three zones perhaps 11 metres on both sides, then 22 metres on both sides and 30 metres. It will be marked accordingly in different colours in order to identify the threat," Sharma said.

He appealed to residents not to panic while assuring them that concrete measures would be taken after the expert assessment. "People need not panic in this situation, keeping in view the fact that we have written to IIT Roorkee for an assessment at the earliest. We will definitely take concrete measures based on what is suggested, in collaboration with the NHAI authorities," he said.

The residents, however, continue to seek clarity over the safety of their homes and workplaces as the administration awaits the scientific assessment. The appearance and gradual progression of cracks have raised concerns in an area where residential buildings, offices and commercial establishments are located above or close to the tunnel alignment. (ANI)