Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced 'zero' rhino poaching in Kaziranga, blaming the previous Congress government for high numbers. On World Rhino Day, PM Modi also launched 'Project Rhino' to enhance conservation efforts nationwide.

CM Sarma Declares 'Zero Poaching' in Kaziranga

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took a sharp swipe at the previous Congress regime in the state over wildlife protection, asserting that his government's concerted efforts have successfully brought rhino poaching down to "zero" in Kaziranga National Park.

In a video message posted on X, the Chief Minister gestured a "zero" with his hand while underscoring the turnaround in the state's wildlife conservation record on the World Rhino Day, celebrated on September 22. "Why am I making a 'zero'? When there was a Congress government in Assam, 40 to 45 rhinos were killed every year, and there was no check on it. Assam was widely defamed because of this," Sarma said.

Contrasting the previous administration's record with current conservation measures, he stated that the situation changed dramatically after the BJP-led government assumed office. "When our government came to power, we made concerted efforts. Now in Kaziranga, there is no question of rhinos being killed—there is 'zero poaching' taking place in Kaziranga today," the Chief Minister asserted.

Inviting tourists and wildlife enthusiasts to the state, Sarma added: "All of you are invited to come to Kaziranga, to see the rhinos, and to witness the beauty of Kaziranga."

PM Modi Launches 'Project Rhino'

Meanwhile, on the occasion of World Rhino Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that 'Project Rhino' has been initiated to extend financial and technical support to range states for the protection, habitat management, and conservation of the greater one-horned rhinoceros.

Announcing the government's dedicated conservation initiative on X, the Prime Minister said, "Taking species conservation in the country forward, I am happy to share that Project Rhino has been initiated for financial and technical support to the range states for protection, habitat management, genetic improvement and understanding population dynamics."

The Prime Minister celebrated the iconic species and commended the tireless efforts of forest personnel and conservationists at the forefront of wildlife protection. "On World Rhino Day, we celebrate the magnificent greater one-horned rhinoceros and laud all those at the forefront of its protection," PM Modi posted.

Conservation Success Across States

Highlighting Assam's pivotal role in global rhino conservation, the Prime Minister noted, "Assam now holds nearly 80% of the world's rhino population and Kaziranga's efforts to end rhino poaching have been extensively appreciated."

PM Modi also underscored the progress made in rhino conservation and reintroduction across other Indian states, pointing to successful efforts in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal. "On one hand, rhinos have either returned or are well protected in parts of Bihar and West Bengal. On the other hand, success of reintroduction of rhinos in Dudhwa (Uttar Pradesh) is creating history. This shows the sustained commitment of our people towards animal protection and active wildlife management in the range states," he added.