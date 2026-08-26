Uttarakhand Cabinet, led by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, approved 18 decisions covering UPANAL equal pay, Agniveer welfare, a 1,320 MW power deal, healthcare, urban development and employee benefits.

The Uttarakhand Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, cleared 18 crucial proposals on Tuesday that deal with employment, electricity, health, urban planning, and welfare of employees. Some of the major proposals include a phased equal pay policy for UPANAL employees, a separate cell for welfare of retired Agniveers and approval of 1,320 MW of power purchase agreement.

UPANAL Employees Will Get Equal Pay in Phases

A crucial proposal that was discussed in the meeting is regarding the UPANAL employees. The Cabinet has decided to implement a three-phase plan for equal pay for equal work for the employees.

Employees recruited up to December 31, 2015, will get minimum wage and dearness allowance benefit. Employees recruited between January 1, 2016, and November 12, 2018, will get the benefit from November 9, 2026. Those who have been recruited between November 13, 2018, and October 15, 2024, will get the benefit from April 1, 2027.

The provision of artificial breaks in service has been deleted. Supernumerary posts can also be created when sanctioned posts are not available.

Dedicated Cell for Retired Agniveers

The Government has cleared the establishment of a dedicated cell to link the retired Agniveers with welfare schemes and government benefits. There will be six contractual positions for this cell, comprising one Deputy Director, two Assistant Directors, two Junior Assistants, and one Data Entry Operator.

1,320 MW Power Purchase Agreement Cleared

The Union Cabinet has approved the UPCL signing of a 1,320 MW base-load power purchase agreement with Adani Power Limited. The tariff of this deal is ₹5.746 per unit and the contract period is 25 years.

The purchase agreement includes procurement of 1,234 MW of contracted generation capacity from coal-based power. It is expected that the arrangement will bolster the energy security of Uttarakhand along with providing uninterrupted power supply.

New Cooperative Policy and Medical Corporation

The Cabinet has approved the Uttarakhand Cooperative Policy 2026, which is patterned after the National Cooperative Policy 2025, having seven strategic missions. It has also cleared the establishment of the Uttarakhand Medical Supplies Corporation.

GIS Survey and Urban Development Measures

The ‘Uttarakhand Population Survey Rules 2026’ have been approved, clearing the ground for the use of advanced GIS and geospatial surveys in urban population clusters through the ‘NAKSHA’ scheme of DILRMP.

The Cabinet also approved 94 new positions in the restructuring of UUSDA, to facilitate the ADB- and KFW-funded urban projects in the cities of Rishikesh, Kotdwar and Rudrapur.

Other Important Cabinet Decisions

The Cabinet also cleared statues of martyrs in their respective ancestral villages and approved the construction of 116 houses at Kathbangla for families shifted from Rispana river settlement area.

Some of the other decisions of the cabinet include revision of salary matrix levels under the Seventh Pay Commission, modifications in prison promotion quota rules, new regulations for Lokayukta search committee, health statistics service and the Uttaranchal University Statutes 2026.

Exemption of stamp duty worth ₹8.87 lakh has been approved for the land transferred to Antyodaya Foundation to setup a hospice care facility for cancer patients in Rishikesh.