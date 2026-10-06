A foreign influencer who loves to travel experienced a rather heartwarming moment in India’s Rajasthan. Keep scrolling to find out more.

Another day, another sweet video on the internet. Yes, it goes without saying that the country is going through a tough time, with men and women coming out on the streets to protest against crimes against women. Every day, our heart breaks a little more seeing women become victims of sexual assault or rape. Such disgraceful incidents not only put our daughters’ and women’s lives at risk, but also portray our image as a country in a bad light, making it look unsafe for foreign travellers to come here.

Foreign Influencer Gets an Indian Makeover

However, a now-viral video, posted by a foreign influencer named Anna, acts like a breath of fresh air. Yes, you read that right. On her recent trip to Rajasthan, she met a bunch of women who dressed her up in a saree, helped her don a bindi and bangles, and gave her a beautiful Indian makeover. She looked gorgeous and was completely overwhelmed seeing the women hype her up.

Take a look at the video!

Sharing this heartwarming video, Anna wrote, "Based on a true story

Disclaimer: this is based solely on my personal experience, and anyone else’s experience should be considered equally valid.

That said, I don’t think I’ve ever felt this more strongly than with India: no one seems to call a place “unsafe” more confidently than those who have never actually been there.

Thank you to the people of India for proving them wrong."

How Netizen's Reacted!

One user wrote, “ I solo travelled to India earlier this year, and already planning to go back again and again!! They have the worst PR. for such a beautiful country !!” Another user wrote, “india is truly still my very favorite trip to date.” One more user wrote, “Thank you for showing such a lovely side of India and sharing your experience with us.You look absolutely gorgeous in that saree!”