DMK MP Kanimozhi inspected a flyover in Thoothukudi, set for completion next year. She criticized the TVK government for unfulfilled promises to nurses and farmers and raised concerns over the rising crime rate against women and children in the state.

Kanimozhi reviews flyover projects

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Tuesday inspected the ongoing flyover construction work at Keela Eral near Ettayapuram in Thoothukudi district. She enquired with officials about the progress of the project and received petitions from members of the public. Vilathikulam MLA G V Markandeyan was also present during the inspection.

Speaking to reporters, Kanimozhi said, “The flyover was being constructed through the Union Government in response to the demands of the people in the area. Officials have informed that the project is expected to be completed by the end of next year.”

She added that three access points would be provided to facilitate the movement of people across the flyover. Kanimozhi further said that flyover projects were under way at six locations in Thoothukudi and expressed hope that the works would be completed soon.

Slams TVK government over unfulfilled promises

Reacting to questions on the reported decline in GST revenue in Tamil Nadu, Kanimozhi questioned the connection between GST revenue and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). She said, “GST was a nationwide taxation system involving the Union Government and questioned how a decline in GST revenue could be linked to the TVK government in Tamil Nadu.

Kanimozhi also alleged that the TVK had made several promises to various sections of society before the election but was not addressing their demands after assuming office. She specifically referred to farmers, workers and nurses and alleged that the government was not taking adequate steps to fulfil the promises made to them.

Highlights nurses' protest

Referring to the recent arrest of nurses during their protest, Kanimozhi said, “The nurses were subsequently released at night along with DMK Kanyakumari district secretary Mano Thangaraj.” However, she alleged that the demands raised by the nurses had still not been accepted and urged the government to address their grievances.

Raises concern over rising crime

Kanimozhi also alleged that incidents of crime, including murders and sexual offences against women and children, were continuing in different parts of the state. She questioned the government's response to such incidents and said appropriate action should be taken to prevent crimes and ensure the safety of women and children. (ANI)