Farooq Abdullah said Amit Shah called him after the alleged assassination attempt in Jammu. The NC chief said he heard a firecracker-like sound before security rushed him away and called for a full probe.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah said on Thursday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called him following an attack on his life to enquire about his well-being and assured him that the matter would be investigated. Farooq Abdullah recounted the incident while speaking to reporters in Jammu.

"I was walking out of the venue when I heard the sound of a firecracker. Immediately, I was rushed into a car. Later, I was told that there was a man with a pistol who had fired two shots. Neither do I know this man (the accused), nor do I have any information about him," Abdullah told reporters.

The former Chief Minister credited his own security team for saving him and emphasised that no religion promotes hatred. He also called for an inquiry "I don't know what his (accused Kamal) intention was. To say it was a security lapse would be a big statement to make. Many big personalities were present at this wedding, but there was no police present. By Allah's grace, my security was present with me, and my life was saved. I did get a call (from the Union Home Minister) who asked me about my well-being and assured me that they would investigate the matter. An inquiry should be done. Such things keep happening when there is a situation of hatred now.... No religion teaches hatred, but only to love..."

Accused in Custody, Investigation Underway

The man accused of attempting to assassinate Farooq Abdullah is currently in custody at Gangyal Police Station in Jammu. The accused, identified as Kamal Singh, was apprehended after allegedly attempting to shoot Farooq Abdullah with a loaded pistol at a wedding ceremony held at Royal Park in the Greater Kailash area.

According to police, the National Security Guard (NSG) personnel assigned to protect Farooq Abdullah immediately intervened and successfully thwarted the assassination attempt. The firearm used in the incident has been recovered, and the accused, a resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu, is being interrogated. Police said cognisance has been taken, and further investigation is underway.

Attack Sparks Political Debate in Parliament

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited his father's residence on Thursday following the attack. Several MPs on Thursday raised the issue of the attack on former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah in Parliament.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge raised concerns about the former JK CM's security, pointing fingers at the Centre's control over local police. Union Minister JP Nadda pushed back and called it a serious matter and assured a probe.

Kharge said that there is a "danger to Farooq Abdullah's security". He said that J-K was a full-fledged state earlier, and the police are now under the control of the Centre. He said "local security saved him" and asked, "if it is government's intention that the NC leader is killed."

Nadda said that the assassination attempt on Farooq Abdullah is a "matter of concern and a serious matter", and a "proper probe will be conducted". He said the culprit has been arrested and "necessary steps" will be taken to boost the NC leader's security.Nadda said "every matter should not be turned political" and slammed Kharge for his allegations against the government. He said, "Congress might be having such intentions" and raised the issue of Syama Prasad Mookerjee's death in custody in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security Lapse Concerns Raised

Earlier on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir police confirmed that an attempt was made on Farooq Abdullah's life during the wedding function. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary confirmed that all leaders present at the venue were safe but expressed concern over the security arrangements, terming it a serious lapse.

The incident has raised urgent questions about security protocols for high-profile leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, with authorities continuing to investigate the circumstances that allowed the assailant to approach Farooq Abdullah so closely. (ANI)

