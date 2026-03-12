Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, after a failed removal vote, reiterated his commitment to impartiality. He stated that all members, from ministers to Opposition MPs, have an equal right to speak in the House according to established rules.

Speaker Pledges Impartiality After Failed Removal Vote

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday reiterated that he will carry out his duties fairly and impartially, and emphasised that every member of the Lower House of Parliament, whether a minister or an Opposition MP, has the right to speak according to the rules.

Birla was addressing the Lok Sabha for the first time since the vote for the removal of the Speaker, raised by over 100 Opposition members, failed by a voice vote in the Lower House. "The members of the House have strengthened the traditions of the House, and always increased the prestige of the house. I thank everyone for putting their trust in me. I give you my confidence that I will always work to carry out my duties in an impartial, fair manner," Birla said today.

'Right to Speak for All Members'

Addressing allegations of not allowing certain members to speak, Birla added, "Some members had said that Opposition MPs are not given a chance to speak, I want to make it clear that whether it is a minister of an Opposition MP, whichever member is there, every member has the right to speak according to rules."

Emphasising on the importance of following the rules of the house to ensure its smooth functioning "I want to make it clear that the House functions according to the rules. The rules have not been made by Government or Opposition, and in this House, rules are equally enforced on all members equally," the Speaker said.

"Whether there is any topic, either the PM, or any minister, each member has to give a notice that they will speak, only after that they will be allowed to speak. No member has the right to speak out of turn in this House," he added.

Return to Chair Amid Protests

Birla's return to the Lok Sabha was met with protest and heavy sloganeering. He asked the INDIA bloc MPs to let the House function during the Question Hour.

The Lok Sabha proceedings had been adjourned at 11:04 am following the sloganeering, with Birla urging to the members then to let the Question Hour function. "Question Hour is a significant time (in Parliamentary proceedings), and I urge that we let it function. MPs can raise their issues in the Question Hour and hold the government responsible. At 12 noon, I will also present my views on the discussion that happened in the last two days. Do you not want the Question Hour to function?" he had said.

Om Birla returned to the Lok Sabha as the Speaker, after the no-confidence motion against him was rejected through a voice vote. (ANI)