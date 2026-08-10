The RSS will hold its annual Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak in Visakhapatnam from August 19-21. Representatives of 32 RSS-inspired organisations will attend to discuss coordination, cooperation, public welfare, and other social issues.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will organise its annual Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak (All India Coordination Meeting) at Gudilova in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh from August 19 to 21.

The three-day meeting will bring together representatives of 32 organisations inspired by the RSS. Their senior office-bearers, including national presidents, general secretaries, organisational secretaries and other selected functionaries, will participate in the meeting.

Meeting Agenda and Key Discussion Points

According to the RSS, the participating organisations have been working in different areas of social life for several years and are engaged in public awareness, social reforms and efforts to address issues concerning the public sphere in the national interest.

During the meeting, the organisations will share information about their activities and exchange views and suggestions on various important issues. Discussions will also focus on strengthening coordination and cooperation among the organisations and enhancing dialogue on matters related to public welfare and policy. Issues expected to come up for discussion include population imbalance, de-addiction, creating awareness among youth, implementation of the 'Panch Parivartan' initiative, the Bharatiya perspective on development and other contemporary social issues.

Key Attendees

RSS Sarsanghchalak (Chief) Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale, all Sahsarkaryawahs (Joint General Secretaries) and Akhil Bharatiya Karyavibhag Pramukhs will attend the meeting. Senior functionaries of the participating organisations, including Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Bharatiya Janata Party, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Saksham and Rashtra Sevika Samiti, among others, will also be present.

The Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak is organised annually to facilitate coordination, exchange of experiences and discussions among organisations inspired by the RSS. (ANI)