A viral video captures a terrifying moment as a mother uses her body as a human shield to protect her children from a train passing inches away at a railway station. The family survived the ordeal, which sparked a mix of praise for her bravery and criticism for being in the dangerous situation.

In a terrifying moment seen on camera, a woman used her body to protect her kids as a train thundered by them at perilously close range at a railway station. In the little space between the station and the moving train, the kids were squeezed up against a wall, with their mother covering them to keep them safe. She seemed to bear the brunt of the danger as the train raced by; at one point, it seemed to brush against her.

The train passed inches from the family, and people on the platform could be heard yelling. Until the train moved out of the way, the mother and kids stayed pressed up against the wall. The family was spotted getting up as it passed, and people on the platform hurried over to join them. They all seemed to have made it throughout the terrifying experience.

An account named Bharat Mata ke Sewak posted the video on X, characterising the mother as a "human shield" who prioritised the lives of her children above her own.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

Internet Reacts

Many people commended the woman for keeping her kids safe after seeing the striking images. One commenter described it as a mother's instinct, claiming that she would not have had time to consider her options in such a circumstance. "She's a hero," the user remarked, praising her bravery.

Another person described the video as "crazy to watch," claiming that all parents would naturally defend their kids. The user wrote, "Respect for the woman protecting her kids."

Some questioned how the family got into the hazardous gap in the first place, but the video was also criticised. One commenter said that by sending her kids there rather than selecting a safe path to cross, the woman was not being courageous and had instead put herself and her kids in danger.

"How did they get there in the first place?" was another inquiry posed by a user. The commenter said that if the mom hadn't moved in front of her kids, the train might not have collided with the family.